The Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 is packed with features, has the backup of a physical key as well as app control, a keypad and a fob. Here's our review.

There are some smart home devices that sound better than they actually turn out to be. Those where the features and ideas are there - and even exciting - but in reality, it's actually quicker to do it the old-fashioned way rather than opening an app and using your phone.

Smart locks can definitely fall into that category. In principle, they are a great idea. Being able to unlock your door with your phone and not having to bring a physical key out? Happy days. The problem of course is that if Wi-Fi goes down or the technology stops working for whatever reason, you could find yourself a little stuck. And not just stuck, but stuck outside. Or inside, for that matter.

The Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 is a little different though. It's packed with features, has the backup of a physical key as well as app control, a keypad and a fob, and it's actually, well, smart.

There are a lot of great things about the Nuki Lock 3.0. It offers a simple and elegant design, a superb feature set, and it has very easy, fuss-free installation that doesn't ruin your door. Some issues we encountered mean consideration should be made if you don't have a pull knob to open your door, or if you only have one door in and out of your home. Otherwise, if you're after a smart lock with all the bells and whistles, you're looking at it.

Great feature set

Easy installation Cons Quite noisy mechanism

Some lag

Door design is crucial

Design

Plastic design with LED button

Physical turning mechanism

White

One of the most appealing elements of the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 is its design. From the outside of your door, you would never know there was a smart lock on the other side.

It sits on the inside of your door and although it will look better on some doors than others, it's a very inoffensive design that will blend with most interiors. You'll find a white square plastic box with a physical circular turning element on top which features a button and LED light.

On the underside of the device is where you'll find a couple of clips, allowing you to remove the device and replace the batteries inside, while the turning element at the top allows you to open your door without using the smart elements at all, should you want to.

The push button within the circular element of the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 can be programmed to perform various actions. For example, we programmed ours to open our door when pushed once, and lock it when pushed twice.

It's a simple design overall, but an effective one. It looked great on our front door and while it isn't as clean looking as not having a smart lock at all, you of course don't get all its features without it, so it's not a huge compromise.

The only thing we will note on the design front is that it is quite noisy - and it takes a few seconds to lock and unlock the door - so you'll hear the mechanism within the door whirring away for a few seconds before your door is locked or unlocked. The Nuki Lock 3.0 Pro also has a stainless steel element and therefore looks a little more premium so some may prefer that as an option.

Easy installation

Can be retrofitted

4x AA batteries required

No drilling

The Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 is designed to be installed yourself and it doesn't require any drilling or screws - so long as your door is compatible. It's a very quick installation process that takes a matter of minutes and you get a step-by-step guide in the Nuki app.

It's compatible with horizontally and vertically-orientated keyways, and it's designed to be strong enough to operate multi-point locks too - which our door is. It also shouldn't matter how many turns your door has, the Nuki Smart Lock is designed to work with them all.

There's an installation checker on the Nuki website that will allow you to check whether your door is compatible with the Smart Lock 3.0, but the company has teamed up with Brisant in the UK in order to make it compatible with the majority of UK homes. It's compatible with EU homes too.

In order to control the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 remotely - or when you aren't within Wi-Fi or Bluetooth range - you'll need to plug a bridge device into a power socket near your Wi-Fi router, so that's worth keeping in mind.

Aside from this though, a replacement plastic pull tab section slots onto the pre-existing drill holes on your door and the main Nuki Smart Lock device is attached on top. There are a couple of different options in the box depending on the door you have so most scenarios are covered.

Solid feature set

Auto Unlock

Keypad, Fob, Smartphone, Smartwatch, App unlocking options

Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit compatibility

Activity log

The Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 has a plethora of features on board. It doesn't just look pretty and offer easy installation, it brings the goods too. You can even get a fob and a keypad (available separately) that can be linked up to the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 to allow for even more ways to open your door.

The keypad is great - we stuck this to our letter box, which sits on the wall on the front of the house so the keypad was accessible but not immediately obvious if you approached the house. It's perfect for granting access to your home on a short term basis, for a dog walker or a cleaner perhaps. The fob is useful too. Like the button on the Nuki Smart Lock itself, you can program the button on the fob, such as double press to unlock and single press to lock.

In reality though, you actually need neither. There's a feature called Auto Unlock that uses your smartphone or smartwatch's (of which most are supported) location to automatically unlock your door. You simply have to set a boundary within the Nuki app, so it knows the distance at which you want this feature to kick in. This worked brilliantly in our experience.

Once it senses your location within that perimeter, it monitors you and as you get closer and approach your door, it will unlock. You'll get a notification when you hit the perimeter to ask if you want to unlock your door too, which is useful if you're close to home but you aren't going home just yet, for example.

There was only the odd occasion where the door wasn't unlocking as we stepped onto our doorstep, otherwise we could simply push the door and it would open, which was very handy when we had lots of bags in our hands.

Along with setting the perimeter for the Auto Unlock feature in the app, there are a number of other features, such as assigning secure access permissions using the app and sharing digital keys, which again is handy for the times you want to give someone access to your house without giving them permanent access. For example, you could grant the dog walker permission to access your home between 1pm and 3pm every Friday, or the babysitter access from 8pm on a specific date.

You can also monitor who has come and gone through something called the Activity Log. This log shows you any family members you have given access to your home, as well as any other activity that has taken place on the door. It lists how your door was opened, who by and with what method, whether manual, sensor or button, etc.

Video doorbells offer a similar catalogue of the comings and goings of your front door, and they do so in aesthetically pleasing way. The Nuki app is a little basic, but the activity log does exactly the job it sets out to do. It's plain and simple, but that's not to say it's not effective.

As you might expect, you can also unlock your door using the Nuki app by swiping across and confirming you want to open the door. Like the Activity log, this is pretty no frills in terms of design, but it does the job, even if with a little lag.

Performance and considerations

Good features

Some lag

Requires pull knob

All the features of the Nuki Lock 3.0 worked very well in our experience, and the company has seemingly covered all bases. At least, we can't think of another way we would want to unlock our door that Nuki hasn't provided in this system anyway. We'd like the app to be a little more exciting in terms of design and the unlocking and locking mechanism to be a little quieter and faster, but otherwise, its overall delivery is brilliant.

Something worth mentioning, however, is that we tested an early model of the Nuki Lock 3.0 and one element of the mechanism inside snapped during our time with it. The element that snapped was the part that connected the turning mechanism to the lock itself.

This resulted in us being unable to open the door from the inside, as we weren't able to access the physical turning section of the Nuki, and the button didn't work either. The only way to open the door was to turn the key from the outside - highlighting just how important having a physical key still is, no matter how smart a device is.

The replacement part was sent out quickly and it was very quick to change and fix, but if you live in a house or flat with only one access point and this happens, you would ultimately be trapped. As we have no side access to our house, we had to get someone to come and access the lock from the front with the physical key.

While this was an early sample, it is obviously still a concern that it could happen at all. That's why we are happy to hear that Nuki has since made the element that snapped stronger by using a stronger metal, which should hopefully preventing this issue happening again.

There are further steps you can take to prevent this happening too. Nuki raised our lack of a pull knob on the back of our door as an issue, as it means we were using the bottom of the Nuki Lock 3.0 to open the door once it was unlocked. The plastic framing isn't designed for this - nor is it really strong enough for heavy doors - and by pulling on it, we were told it would have put extra pressure on the bridging element inside the lock.

That means that for all of the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0's fantastic features - most of which are executed brilliantly - and its upgraded construction, buyers with doors that don't have a pull knob on the inside should consider installing one, just in case.

Verdict

There are a lot of great things about the Nuki Lock 3.0. It offers a simple and elegant design, a superb feature set, including compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit, and it has a very easy, fuss-free installation that doesn't ruin your door.

It's reasonable in terms of price, too, given the features on offer, and while the app could be a bit more exciting, the mechanism could be quieter and the lag could be reduced, it's a solid offering when it comes to smart locks. We especially loved the Auto Unlock feature and the fact that you can still use a physical key.

For peace of mind, consideration should be made to install a pull knob for opening your door from the inside, plus its worthwhile considering the shortfalls of smart locks in general if you only have one door in and out of your home. Otherwise, if you're after a smart lock with all the bells and whistles, you're looking right at it.