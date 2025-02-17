Summary The Nubia Z70 Ultra offers compelling performance and features at a lower price than competitors like Samsung and Google's Pixel.

The unique design includes features like a 35mm variable aperture lens and a 144Hz display for an enhanced user experience.

It offers exceptional value with top-of-the-line specifications, like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 6150mAh battery starting at $750.

Mainstream flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra get all the attention but often disappoint users because their iterative upgrades can't meet the hype. I was excited to try Nubia's Z70 Ultra because it isn't afraid of being different and adds quirky features that stand out in a sea of bland smartphone competition.

The Z70 Ultra packs enough power and features to play with the big boys, like the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy S25 range and the OnePlus 13. However, it significantly undercuts their prices, making it one of the best phones for the money and a fascinating alternative for people wanting something unique. I spent a week with Nubia's latest flagship to see what it's all about and was surprised at its incredible performance and value.

Nubia Z70 Ultra The Nubia Z720 Ultra features a 35mm lens with an adjustable physical aperture, a first for the smartphone space. Pros & Cons Blistering performance

Excellent price

6150mAh battery with 80W fast-charging No wireless charging

No eSim Support

Three years of software upgrades $750 at Amazon $720 at Walmart

Price, availability, and specs

A unique design with incredible power