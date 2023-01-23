Dbrand has released a skin for the Steam Deck which transforms it into a Switch.

Whenever people ask us about the Steam Deck and what it's like we always like to summarise it as being a grown-up Nintendo Switch for PC gamers.

If you have always felt the same or just love Nintendo's console as well, then there's good news as Dbrand has crafted a new skin called Switchdeck that'll transform your handheld.

Like other Dbrand skins, it's a little bit cheeky and amusing too. There's even a blurred-out Nintendo Switch logo on the back.

Dbrand

This new skin is set to cost $49.95 US and is available to buy today without any pre-order requirements.

So you'll certainly be able to make your Steam Deck look a little bit different. Just don't get in a muddle and try to remove the controllers from the side of your Valve handheld.

This is far from the first Steam Deck skin that Dbrand has produced and there are quite a few awesome-looking ones available if you want to make your handheld stand out from the crowd.

As well as skins for the Steam Deck, the company is also still working on its ill-fated Project Killswitch Steam Deck case which is designed to enhance the usability of the Steam Deck and keep it protected from damage.

There were some teething issues with this case which the company brilliantly owned and have been working to fix. Now the updated version of Project Killswitch is set for launch at some point in the first quarter of 2023.

In the meantime, though you can always upgrade your Steam Deck with skins that don't interfere with the consoles capabilities.