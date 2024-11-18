Key Takeaways Now is the best time for an Apple TV 4K. It's still receiving updates and offers a seamless viewing experience.

A new Apple TV 4K might not be around the corner, so grab one now. Your investment will pay off.

Older Apple TV 4K models are still a good choice. Save money and enjoy regular updates; your device won't be obsolete soon.

There are plenty of streaming devices available, but the Apple TV 4K stands above the competition in my eyes. Now in its third generation, the Apple TV 4K has settled in quite nicely among its competitors, and it's appealing even if you don't have any other products within the Apple ecosystem. The latest iteration came out in 2022, so you might be thinking a new one is just around the corner. It's a fair assumption, but there's currently nothing indicating that's the case.

Apple has plenty of announcements throughout the year revealing new products like the iPhone, Vision Pro, and iPad, but there's been nothing so far to indicate a new Apple TV 4K is on the cards. Because of that, now is the best time to pick one up if you're on the fence, and you're just fine if you want to settle with an older first-generation model. It ultimately comes down to personal needs and preferences, but take it from me as somebody with a first-gen device and still uses it daily.

Related How to get Apple TV+ for cheap or free You'll probably have to pay eventually, but you can put that off for a long time.

Now is the best time for an Apple TV 4K

The second best was when it came out

Close

Let me be clear on one thing, if you're still using your smart TV's UI to keep up on the latest shows and movies, anything would be an upgrade. A Google Streamer, Roku, or Apple TV would be massive upgrades over your sluggish old TV. Personally, I used my TV, an Xbox Series X, and a Chromecast 4K before finally settling on my Apple TV 4K. I originally picked it up because of Dolby Atmos support for Apple Music, but it wasn't long before I wondered to myself how I even lived without one. It's a powerful streaming box for anybody looking for an upgrade.

A new third-gen Apple TV 4K costs about $150, or $130 if you're fine with less storage, and that makes it one of the more expensive streaming devices. I managed to pick up an older used model for less than half that price, and while I'm missing out on some of the later developments seen from generation to generation, it hasn't been a problem for me. I do find myself having to force close apps or even unplugging the Apple TV here and there to get it running smoothly again, but that's not too unexpected with a device that's seven years old.

The reason I say an older Apple TV 4K is worth grabbing is not because of the price, but the fact it's still getting regular updates. My first-generation model is still updated to tvOS 18 like the others, so it looks like Apple still plans to give it support for now. I am missing things like WiFi 6 and HDR10+, but my TV doesn't support the latter feature.

Apple is consistent with upgrades

Don't be concerned about buying a brick

While all devices end up losing support one day, the Apple TV 4K hasn't shown signs of slowing down. 2025 will be three years since the last generation Apple TV 4K was released, but it's still as relevant as ever thanks to the constant stream of updates coming in. For example, December is ushering in a new update that allows the Apple TV 4K to output different aspect ratios. This is a change that is best fit for projectors that can take advantage of the additional aspect ratios, so it's a big upgrade for home theater owners.

Now that we're years away from the latest release, it might seem like one is just around the corner. I wouldn't let that stop me from jumping in, especially if I can find a sale, however. With my first-gen Apple TV 4K still kicking, there's little reason to expect a second or third-gen machine not to last just as long, if not longer. The benefit you get from the latest generation is the new remote, arguably the biggest upgrade the device has seen. I even bought a second-gen remote to pair with my first-gen streamer just to get that upgrade.

The latest iteration came out in 2022, so you might be thinking a new one is just around the corner. It's a fair assumption, but there's currently nothing indicating that's the case.

What I'm trying to say is there's no real reason to not pick up an Apple TV 4K right now if you want one. It's going to be updated for years to come, and even if a newer model comes out, it doesn't mean yours becomes obsolete overnight. You'll miss out on some newer features, but your overall viewing experience won't be impacted much, if at all.

Related How I listen to lossless tracks on Apple Music Lossless audio offers better sound quality, although you'll need more than AirPods to listen.

Map out your needs and go from there

You can save some money doing this

Although I'm rocking a first-gen device, your situation might not be the same as mine. The big thing I was looking for is Dolby Atmos support for Apple Music, and that's something all the Apple TV 4Ks had at the time. If you have a TV with HDR10+, you need to go for a third-gen device. If you just have access to Dolby Vision, HDR10+'s competitor, then any generation will do.

I think another important thing to note is the Apple TV 4K blends in quite well if you have other products within the Apple ecosystem. You can use an iPhone for FaceTime calls, and you can connect AirPods directly to your device. On the other hand, it's a great fit even if you don't have another Apple device. The only Apple product I have is the Apple TV 4K, and while I'm missing out on some cool stuff, it's nothing that has me dying to buy an iPhone.

HDR10+ and HDR10 are not the same thing. Check your TV's spec before making a purchase.

What you might find is you're perfectly fine getting a cheaper first or second-generation Apple TV 4K, and it's a good way to save a lot of money. With the third-gen model being about $150, saving some cash when you can is actually a difference maker. Scouring through eBay or Facebook Marketplace is a solid option as there are always people looking to offload their older stuff, and that applies to things outside the Apple TV too. We're still a long way out from any of the Apple TV 4K devices becoming useless, so if you see an older one for $50 or so, it's well worth the investment, especially if you're upgrading from your TV's UI. If you want to buy a new device, keeping an eye out for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other deals of that nature isn't a bad idea.