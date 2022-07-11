Returning with its second-gen device, Nothing is preparing to make a move into the US with the Nothing phone (2). It's fair to say there's been plenty of teasing and leaking, running all the way from confirmation of the device back at MWC in February all the way through to the launch event, which will feature YouTuber and Nothing invester, Casey Neistat. Carl Pei's launches are worth watching, so here are all the details you need.

When is the Nothing phone event?

The Nothing phone (2) launch event is scheduled for 11 July 2023 at 16:00 BST. Here are the international times and dates:

San Francisco - 08:00 PDT

New York - 11:00 EDT

London - 16:00 BST

Berlin - 17:00 CEST

New Delhi - 20:30 IST

Tokyo - 00:00 JST, 12 July

Sydney - 01:00 AEST, 12 July

Where can I watch the Nothing event online?

The event will be live streamed on YouTube so you'll be able watch along and see what happens. The YouTube video is at the top of this page - so just hit play.

What to expect from the Nothing phone (2)

Early leaks of the device revealed that the Nothing phone (2) is going to very much reflect the design of the Nothing phone (1) and that means a transparent back, with the Glyph Interface beneath it. That will mean that this phone remains unique, but there have clearly been some changes according to the leaked images - so expect some changes. We're expecting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 hardware, with a 4700mAh battery.

Turning to the cameras we're expecting a pairing of a couple of 50-megapixel units powering the main and ultrawide cameras. It's expected to miss out on optical zoom again, but we'd expect this to come with a reasonable price in the sub-flagship category.

But much of the attention should be on the software. Carl Pei's initial aims with Nothing was to make the tech blend into the background and make everything seamless. While that hasn't quite happened, a lot of this comes down to software and we can expect enhancements. We know that there's a partnering with Swedish House Mafia to provide a sound pack for a new Glyph Composer to help you compose your own Glyph ringtones.

Another big change is that Nothing is now going to be targetting the US with this new launch. Having enjoyed some successes in other regions, the company is now going to tackle a huge new market and offer an alternative to the likes of Samsung and Motorola.