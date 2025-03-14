The standard Phone 3a experience Nothing Phone 3a The Phone 3a is Nothing's next-generation midrange Android handset, which is slated to officially launch on March 4, 2025. $380 at Nothing

Mobile device maker Nothing recently launched its latest lineup of mid-range Android smartphones, the Phone 3a and the slightly more expensive Phone 3a Pro . Both 3a Series devices are aggressively priced, while offering a unique design language and a distinct software experience.

If you're in the market for a mid-ranger handset , then Nothing's latest products are worth considering. Here's how the Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro stack up against one another, from fit and finish, to camera tech, and everything in between.

Price, specs, and availability

Both phones are remarkably similar overall



Nothing Phone (3a) Nothing Phone 3a Pro Brand Nothing Nothing SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Display 6.77-inch, 1080 x 2392, 120Hz 6.77-inch, 1080 x 2392, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Nothing OS 3.1 (Android 15) Nothing OS 3.1 (Android 15) Front camera 32-megapixel (wide), f/2.2, 1/3.44-inch 50-megapixel (wide), f/2.2, 1/2.76-inch Rear camera 50-megapixel (wide) f/1.88 1/1.57-inch, 50-megapixel (telephoto) f/2.0 1/2.74-inch, 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) f/2.2 1/4.0-inch 50-megapixel (wide) f/1.9 1/1.57-inch, 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto) f/2.6 1/1.95-inch, 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) f/2.2 1/4.0-inch Dimensions 6.44 x 3.05 x 0.33-inches (163.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm) 6.44 x 3.05 x 0.33-inches (163.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm) Colors Black, White, Blue Grey, Black Display type AMOLED AMOLED Weight 7.09 oz (201 g) 7.44 oz (211 g) Charge speed 50W wired 50W wired IP Rating IP64 IP64 Price $380 $460 Release March 4, 2025 March 11, 2025

For the most part, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro are comparable in terms of internal specifications and components. Both ship with the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor under the hood, both feature 6.77-inch 1080 x 2392 resolution AMOLED display panels, and both are fitted with 5,000mAh battery packs.

The main differentiating factor between the two models is their rear zoom camera hardware, as well as the visual differences in design for their respective camera hump protrusions. Aside from that, the devices are incredibly similar, even offering equivalent optical fingerprint sensors, 50W wired charging support, and IP64 water and dust resistance .

Both Phone 3a Series devices are now broadly available for purchase.

In terms of colors on offer, the standard Phone 3a is available in black and white variants, while the 3a Pro can be had in grey or black. A blue-hued 3a model is available internationally, but there's no word on if and when it'll make its way onto American shores.

Both Phone 3a Series devices are now broadly available for purchase. In the US, the 3a costs $380 and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 3a Pro, meanwhile, costs $460 and ships with the same 12GB + 256GB specs configuration.

Design and build

The 3a Pro stands out with its unique camera protrusion

In terms of physical design, both Phone 3a Series models look and feel similar: both share roughly identical dimensions of 6.44 x 3.05 x 0.33-inches (163.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm), and weight clocks in at 7.09oz (201g) and 7.44 oz (211g) for the 3a and the 3a Pro, respectively.

Both units feature Nothing's distinctive design language, complete with translucent rear panels, faux-ribbon cables, and the unique triple LED Glyph interface flanking their camera sections. Where the standard 3a comes with a horizontal triple camera array that resembles that of last year's Phone 2a Plus , the 3a Pro features a full-blown camera plateau that's proven to be an acquired taste .

Display

Both phones offer the same display panel experience

Both Phone 3a Series devices offer feature parity on the display panel front. Both models are outfitted with large 6.77-inch AMOLED screens, with the same 1080 x 2392 pixel resolution and the same 800 nits of typical brightness + 3000 nits of peak brightness.

Both displays are capable of dynamically adjusting between 30 and 120Hz refresh rate modes, and they are covered by the same Panda Glass tempered glass solution (which appears to be a lower-cost alternative to the more common Gorilla Glass on most flagship phones). Bezels are equally thin and symmetrical at 2.3mm, and both screens are entirely flat with no curved edges in sight.