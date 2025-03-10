Summary The Phone 3a Pro is the more premium model in Nothing's all-new Phone 3a Series lineup.

The 3a Pro is a mid-range Android handset, but it punches well above its weight.

A unique design language and an excellent software experience elevate the handset, but its new Essential Key feels a bit underbaked.

A relative newcomer to the smartphone market, Nothing has made a name for itself in the mobile industry over the past couple of years. The London, England-based company has vaulted into the public's imagination with its line of unique-looking handsets, each of which offers interesting hardware features and a clean software experience.

Coinciding with this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show, Nothing has taken the opportunity to launch its latest line of mid-range smartphones: the Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro. With the latter device, has the company managed to maintain the momentum of its previous offerings, or is the Phone 3a Pro just another mid-ranger in a crowded Android playing field ? I slotted my SIM card into the phone to find out.

Price, availability, and specs

Starting off with specifications, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro packs a solid assortment of hardware into its unique chassis. With a 6.77-inch 1080 x 2392 resolution AMOLED panel in tow, the phone's footprint is quite large all around. Exact dimensions come in at 6.44 x 3.05 x 0.33-inches (163.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm), and the device weighs in at 7.44 oz (211 g).

Under the hood, the Phone 3a Pro is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which is supplemented with 12GB of RAM. A 5,000 mAh battery pack is also crammed in, which is capable of topping up at a speedy 50W rate.

Nothing has packed the 3a Pro with a triple rear camera array: a 50-megapixel f/1.9 wide-angle shooter, a 50-megapixel f/2.6 periscope 3X zoom lens, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor with a 120 degree field of view. Video recording tops out at 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps), or 1080p at up to 120fps. Additionally, a single 50-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing shooter is on deck, which is capable of recording at up to 4K resolution at 30fps.