Summary Android phone maker Nothing is gearing up to launch its next midrange handset line, the Phone 3a series, on March 4 of this year.

The company confirmed this launch date via a series of teaser posts on X.

The Phone 3a line is expected to retain Nothing's signature glyph interface design, and will launch during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025.

London, England-based phone maker Nothing has taken to X to tease the reveal of its next-generation midrange handset line, the Phone 3a series. The company, which was founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is using the tagline 'Power in Perspective' to hype up the release of its new devices.

The official Phone 3a series debut is slated for March 4, 2025, at 10am GMT (5am ET / 6pm PT). This particular date and time falls within the purview of Mobile World Congress (WMC) 2025, a major tech trade show that takes place annually in Barcelena, Spain.

Officially, not much is known about Nothing's upcoming Phone 3a line aside from its launch window. Rumors indicate that the company will launch a larger Phone 3a Pro 5G alongside the base Phone 3a, with the latter expected to feature a 6.8-inch display and Qualcomm 's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 midrange chipset.

According to a report by Android Headlines (via Sudhanshu Ambhore), the Nothing Phone 3a will allegedly arrive in black and white colorways, with two configurations on offer: an 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage option, and a 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage variant. The Phone 3a Pro, meanwhile, is rumored to land in grey and black colorways, with a single 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage configuration.

Unfortunately, it appears that there won't be any mention of Nothing's highly anticipated flagship Phone 3 handset in March, which is still expected to land sometime during the 2025 calendar year. The release of a Phone 3a Pro would be an interesting development, potentially serving as a middle ground between the base 3a series and the company's higher-end offerings.

Nothing has made a name for itself in the competitive world of Android handsets

Funky glyph lights and a clean software experience appear to be serving Nothing quite well

Nothing is a relative newcomer in the Android smartphone scene, and the company's Phone brand has quickly become a favorite among tech enthusiasts. The unique glyph lights that span the rear of Nothing Phone products is certainly a differentiating factor, but I'd argue that it's the slick software skin that has proven pivotal in Nothing's success.

Nothing OS is a clean and stock-like take on the Android experience, with thoughtful tweaks and additions sprinkled in throughout the system. I'm fond of the company's dot matrix aesthetic -- it makes for a distinctive brand identity that doesn't fall into the trappings of iOS interface emulation.

The Nothing Phone 2a series is being hyped up by the company and by fans alike, but we'll have to wait and see just how popular the line ends up being in the real world. The current Android scene is filled with excellent devices to choose from , and the North American midrange market continues to be dominated by industry juggernauts like Samsung and Apple.