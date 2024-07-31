Key Takeaways The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for an asking price of $399.

The unique and rather fun glyph interface is included here, and the phone is well-constructed overall.

The handset comes with a clean and bloat-free Android experience and snappy performance, but its camera output is only just ok.

After making waves in the tech scene with its glyph-powered Phone lineup of devices, the London-based Nothing manufacturer is back at it with a new model -- the Phone 2a Plus.

The Phone 2a Plus builds upon the foundations laid by the existing Phone 2a, an affordable midranger that gave even the likes of the Google Pixel 7a a solid run for its money.

Recommended Nothing Phone 2a Plus The Nothing Phone 2a Plus brings the now-iconic Glyph Interface, a refreshingly clean Android experience, and surprisingly thin display bezels to a package that costs a cool $399. Pros Excellent fit and finish

Includes the fun glyph interface

Clean and slick software Cons No wireless charging

Camera quality is nothing special

Won't get Android 15 as quick as a Pixel device $400 at Nothing

Price, availability, and specs

Starting off with the specifications, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus crams solid tech into its sleak chassis. $399 nets you a generous 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is the only configuration currently on offer. Overall dimensions come in at 6.37 x 3.00 x 0.33-inches (161.7 x 76.32 x 8.55mm) and a weight of 6.70oz (190g).

The device itself ships with a roomy 6.7-inch AMOLED display, running at FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2412). Its peak display brightness reaches a modest 1300 nits, which is far from class-leading, but I found it to be suitable enough for outdoor use under sunny conditions.

Refreshingly, the Phone 2a Plus includes an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate display, which can ramp down to 30Hz to preserve battery life during times of idle. Considering the iPhone 15 still ships with a 60Hz display in 2024, I consider this a big win on the part of Nothing.

Speaking of battery, the phone is outfitted with a 5,000 mAh cell, which is coupled with speedy 50W fast charging capabilities. Unfortunately, as expected, there's no charging brick included in the box itself -- you'll have to shell out additional cash to unlock the privilege of quick top-up speeds. Powering the unit itself is the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, which Nothing proudly touts as a world exlusive for the company. The chip is an octa-core solution that's built on 4nm technology.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 are both on board, as is NFC. Unfortunately, wireless charging is not included here, which is unfortunate for those like myself that use the tech on a regular basis. There's also no microSD card slot or headphone jack, which are sometimes still included on other mid-range phones.

As mentioned, the Phone 2a Plus is available at an asking price of $399 in the United States. If you spring for the device, it'll arrive in Nothing's new metallic grey color. A colour is also available, but currently it isn't currently available in the United States. The handset will be available for purchase through Nothing's U.S. Beta Program on August 7 at 9am EST.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Brand Nothing SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G Display 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED 1084 x 2412 pixel resolution, 120Hz, 1,300 nits peak brightness RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 5,000 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android Front camera 50-megapixel Rear camera 50-megapixel f/1.88, 50-megapixel 114° field-of-view Connectivity USB-C Colors Grey, black Weight 190g IP Rating IP54 Release date August 17, 2024 Expand

Build and design

The Phone 2a Plus is a beautifully mid-range device

Nothing has done a bang-up job when it comes to the fit and finish of the Phone 2a Plus. The mid-range phone market is flooded with generic and uninspired design languages, but the unique translucent rear and LED glyph arrangement provides a pop of personality here.

Nothing talks up the bezels on the Phone 2a Plus, describing them as the thinnest the company has shipped on a smartphone to date. They come in at 0.8-inches (2.1mm), which certainly isn't as thin as higher-end phones, but the big deal here is that they're perfectly symmetrical. This creates the impression that the device is more high-end than it really is, as bezel symmetry is usually reserved for high-end flagships.

The phone's sides are made out of plastic as opposed to metal, but it feels well constructed with tight tolerances and clicky buttons that are satisfying to press.

The fairly big 6.7-inch display naturally means that this handset is on the larger side, which might make one-handed usability somewhat difficult depending on the size of your hands.

The Phone 2a Plus is fairly durable, as well. The display and selfie camera are covered by Gorilla Glass 5, and the unit itself is IP54 certified. This rating means that the phone is protected against dust and splashes of fresh water, but hasn't been certified for total submersion. For the odd time when you get stuck out in the rain, the Phone 2a Plus should hold up without a hitch.

The fairly big 6.7-inch display naturally means that this handset is on the larger side, which might make one-handed usability somewhat difficult depending on the size of your hands. I tend to prefer more compact devices, but this is a personal preference, and many will appreciate the extra screen real estate for watching multimedia content.

Display

The screen is perfectly serviceable

Nothing has outfitted the Phone 2a Plus with a pleasant AMOLED panel, which features the perfect black levels and punchy contrast typical to OLED technology. The 120Hz fast refresh rate and HDR10+ support are welcome additions, as is the inclusion of an always-on display (AOD).

At FHD+ resolution, the device has a pixel density of 395 pixels per inch (PPI). It's far from best-in-class, but I believe this sacrifice was well worth it -- it's next to impossible to tell apart individual pixels on the screen from a normal viewing distance.

Hidden beneath the display is an optical fingerprint sensor, which I found to be quite accurate in my time with the device. I found the placement of the sensor to be a little bit lower on the screen than I would have liked, but otherwise, it gave me no trouble at all.

Camera

A perfectly ok shooter that's probably the weakest link