Key Takeaways Nothing unveils the Phone 2a Plus with MediaTek processor and improved cameras.

Phone 2a Plus boasts thin bezels, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and the now-iconic Glyph Interface.

Priced at $399, the new phone offers 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a choice of Grey and Black colorways.

London-based smartphone manufacturer Nothing has officially taken the wraps off its latest device, the $399 Phone 2a Plus. The company revealed the new phone during a recent online press event.

"Following the success of Phone (2a), which was a breath of fresh air in its market segment and became our best-selling smartphone, we're thrilled to introduce Phone (2a) Plus. This upgraded variant features a world-exclusive processor, an improved front camera, and a new metallic design," says Nothing.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus The Nothing Phone 2a Plus brings the now-iconic Glyph Interface, a refreshingly clean Android experience, and surprisingly thin display bezels to a package that costs a cool $399. Brand Nothing SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G Display 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED 1084 x 2412 pixel resolution, 120Hz, 1,300 nits peak brightness RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 5,000 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android Front camera 50-megapixel Rear camera 50-megapixel f/1.88, 50-megapixel 114° field-of-view Connectivity USB-C Colors Grey, black Weight 190g IP Rating IP54 Release date August 17, 2024 Expand $400 at Nothing

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will launch in metallic grey and black colorways, along with a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, 50-megapixel main and ultrawide cameras, and Nothing OS 2.6 running on Android 14.

Moving on to the front of the new device, Nothing has kitted the 2a Plus with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel at Full HD+ resolution. The company makes particular note of the bezel thinness on offer, saying "Phone (2a) Plus retains the thinnest bezels in Nothing’s smartphone line-up, measuring just 2.1 mm symmetrically on all four sides of the screen."

The Glyph Interface makes its return with the 2a Plus

The unique assembly of LED lights on the back of the phone gives the phone a distinctly 'Nothing' feel

Nothing

The distinctive glyph interface, which has now become synonymous with the Nothing brand, is thankfully back in action on the 2a Plus. LED lights adorn the rear side of the phone, and light up in various patterns to coincide with notifications and other system alerts.

Shipping with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for an asking price of $399, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus appears to be a solid contender in the world of mid-range smartphone offerings. We'll have to test the device more thoroughly before arriving at any conclusions, but the 2a Plus is shaping up to be a unique value proposition.

Nothing is expected to announce its Phone 3 in 2025, so the 2a Plus appears to be fulfilling a market segment somewhere in between the existing Phone 2a and the company's higher-end offerings. We'll have more on the Nothing Phone 2a in the coming day, including an in-depth review.