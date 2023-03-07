Qualcomm might have accidentally confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, not the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Nothing has already confirmed that it will be launching the Phone (2) in the United States and that it'll be a flagship phone. Now we might also know what chip it'll use, although it isn't Nothing that told us.

While Nothing and co-founder Carl Pei had at least said that the Phone (2) would sport some sort of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chip, it's the chipmaker itself that appears to have gone a step further and actually confirmed which chip will be used. And it might be disappointing news for some.

91mobiles reports that Qualcomm’s SVP and GM of its Mobile, Compute, and XR business unit, Alex Katouzianm is the one that let the cat out of the bag.

Katouzianm was posting to his LinkedIn profile when he congratulated the Nothing team on using a Qualcomm chip, namechecking the actual silicon that will be used - the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

That's about as much as we know about the phone at this point, and while some are no doubt disappointed that the so-called flagship phone won't have Qualcomm's flagship chip inside, it's unlikely to matter all that much in reality.

As noted elsewhere, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will still be a big improvement over the Snapdragon 778G+ that was used in the previous Phone (1) which should go some way to making it worth an upgrade for those already carrying a Nothing handset.

For everyone else, we're more interested in seeing the phone itself to see if it has a striking design similar to the Phont (1). Beyond that, silicon is only there to make features work, so let's see what Nothing has up its sleeve in that regard before getting too down on that chip. There's plenty we still don't know including the display and what the camera situation will be too.

In terms of when we'll have more answers, we've been told to expect the Nothing Phont (2) this year, so it's only a matter of time before we learn more.