Every few months it seems, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has something to say. This year, he's been focused on bringing the Nothing Phone (2) not only to fruition, but to an audience he has yet to serve. We're hearing more now about what kind of cache Pei is building for the brand and what the new phone will have in its own cache.

Nothing has told Forbes that the Phone (2) will have a 4,700mAh battery and it will launch gloabally in July.

What's new, Carl?

In terms of timing, Pei previously said he'sn planning for a "late 2023" push and that the US would be included this time around - it wasn't for the Phone (1). As to that capacity figure, it's 200mAh more than what was on the Phone (1)'s battery and is in the ballpark with other Android flagship devices - an exact match with Samsung's Galaxy S23+, for example.

That should pair nicely with the dependable (if older) battery-sipping Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that Pei has previously said will be on the Phone (2).

"It has been thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates since its introduction a year ago," Pei says in this latest interview. "We prioritise user experience over being first in the specs race. Also, the latest technology comes at a cost which isn't always justified from a user benefit standpoint."

Nothing

We also get another visual teaser to boot, detailing a continuation of the spartan transparent aesthetic that's been carried through the company's product portfolio.

Much to love about Nothing?

The former OnePlus leader continues to be keen on measuring Nothing up to Apple.

"Apple is continuously gaining ground over Android," Pei goes on, "and there isn't a real exciting alternative out there right now, especially for the younger generation."

Nothing claims the Phone (1) has sold 750,000 units so far. Customers coming from iPhone have been coming in droves with a migration rate of three to four times the average in Android. The Phone (2) is expected to make an especially large splash in America, given its overall attachment to the iPhone.

"With the US being a very Apple dominated market with no real option for people looking for an alternative," Pei notes, "it represents a good opportunity for Phone (2).”

Good thing July is two months ahead of September, when Apple is expected to bring out its iPhone 15 generation of devices. It'll need every bit of head start it can get.