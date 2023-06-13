After all the waiting, it's now been confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be officially unveiled on 11 July.

Nothing confirmed the move in an email to Pocket-lint alongside a new webpage that suggests that phone buyers should "come to the bright side" when the phone is finally unveiled. Unfortunately, Nothing hasn't gone into detail about what the phone will bring to the table just yet — we'll have to wait until next month for that — but we do at least have some idea of what to expect.

Coming soon

Nothing says that potential phone buyers can join the company from 16:00 BST on its website and even discuss their thoughts in its forums. They're also invited to "spread the word on Twitter," while there's also an option to hand over an email address and receive a reminder when the unveiling is getting ready to kick into gear.

Interestingly, the landing page for the Nothing event currently shows what is presumably the back of the Phone (2) surrounded by what appear to be octopus tentacles. Whether that's of any significance, we don't know. But we'll find out soon enough.

SmartPrix x OnLeaks

As for what we think we know, there's the fact that the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 from Qualcomm. We've also been told to expect a phone that will receive three years of updates, while the fact that the phone will go on sale in the United States is perhaps the biggest news for some. The Phone (1) never officially went on sale in the United States in any numbers, meaning this new phone's release will be the first time that many in the United States have had the chance to pick up a phone with the Nothing name attached.

As is the case with all new phones these days, expectations are high. Leaks have suggested that the phone itself will feature a curved design that will instantly remind some of the iPhone 6S or some of Samsung's phones. That's a design choice that Apple is also expected to take when it launches its own flagship iPhone 15 lineup later this year, too.

As for Nothing, all eyes will now be on Carl Pei's company to see what it has up its sleeve and whether it can find a place for itself on store shelves across the United States in particular.