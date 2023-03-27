The Nothing Phone (2) is already very much happening and we've been treated to a few nuggets of information about it of late. We still don't know when the follow-up to the Nothing Phone (1) will arrive, but we do know that the phone is already certified in India.

We know that because the Nothing Phone (2) has been spotted under the model number AIN065 after going through the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification process. It needs to go through that process to be allowed to go on sale in India, obviously enough, and this news means that it is well on its way to doing just that.

However, those hoping for an imminent release should hold that thought because it sounds like the Phone (2) has only completed part of the process. There's still more to come according to leaker Abhishek Yadav.

Not that we should expect the Phone (2) to arrive just yet anyway. We're expecting it to arrive in the second half of 2023, which means there is still plenty of time before this phone will be officially shown to the world.

As for what the Phone (2) will offer when that happens, we don't yet know for sure. We've already been told that the phone will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chip inside, although leaks have suggested that isn't the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but rather the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 instead.

Beyond that, nobody really knows what the phone will look like or what the rest of the specifications will be. But there's plenty of opportunity for those specifications to leak between now and the big day, so we'll keep our ears to the ground for more info.