The new operating system is rolling out to all Nothing Phone (1) devices now.

Nothing is rolling out Nothing OS 1.5 to all Nothing Phone (1) users, which is effectively the Android 13 update most were eagerly waiting for.

The operating system also adds a whole swathe of new, custom features and improvements, with Nothing claiming that it can increase app loading speed by up to 50 per cent, adds extra Glyph notification sounds and ringtones, refines Media Control, and introduces a self-repair feature that clears unused cache and expired system dumps to keep the handset running more smoothly.

There are plenty of other changes too, with Nothing providing a list of the most significant enhancements.

Design is one area that has been tweaked, but the one area that will probably be best received is the ability to load apps faster. This is because th OS 1.5 utilises increased background memory, which reduces the wait for frequently used apps. Newer applications might take a bit longer, but use those more regularly and they might benefit too.

The update includes increased system stability too, plus general bug fixes for good measure.

Nothing Phone (1) users should get the new operating system automatically as an over-the-air update, but if not it's worth checking the settings to check if the download is available to you yet.

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched in July last year and caused a fair amount of buzz thanks to its light-up rear elements, called the Glyph.

It is a mid-range handset in price terms, but has plenty of higher-end features and abilities. Rumours suggest a replacement is on its way, with a Nothing Phone (2) thought to be coming in the third quarter of 2023. It's of particular note as the company's boss and founder, Carl Pei, has confirmed that it will be the first Nothing Phone also released in the US - the current model is not available there as things stand.

We wouldn't be surprised if it arrives around July time, roughly a year on from the launch of its predecessor. Pocket-lint will bring you all the news on the next Nothing device as we have it.