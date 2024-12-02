Welcome to the Black Friday rabbit hole of deals -- if you haven't been here for three days already, like I have. I've sifted through all the major retail and department store sales, and I'm approaching "twenty-percent-off-sitewide" burnout. It's easy to hit that wall when you've got twenty tabs open with the biggest names in shopping living there rent-free. Today, I've decided to spend my computer's RAM looking at smaller sites, like the audiophile fan-favorite brand Nothing .

To my delight, as soon as I pulled up the brand hoping for some hefty discounts, my wish was granted. In its typical minimalist fashion, the tech brand barely announced its markdowns this shopping season on social media and instead opted for a single page of discounts ranging from audio to watch products.

Here are a whole lot of Nothing Black Friday sales on all things audio.

The Nothing Ear wireless buds

Basically highway robbery

With intuitive touch controls and a cool aesthetic, the Nothing Ear are packed with premium features at a not-so-premium regular price of $149, and they're discounted at $119 right now -- which is $30 off and just over 20% off. The transparent design is completely unique, and a futuristic statement in a world riddled with AirPods and other overworked options.

Pocket-lint's Christina Darby emphasized that the Nothing app is a non-negotiable, and she was over the moon about the microphone quality on calls. Read more about what she thought in her review below, but I personally think there's never been a better time to snag a pair of these wireless buds.

The Nothing app is a non-negotiable.

Nothing Ear $119 $149 Save $30 $119 at Nothing

Read Christina's review Why the Nothing Ear are my designated Tortured Poet's Department earbuds Nothing dropped numerical nomenclature with its Nothing Ear earbuds, which in name and performance is simple, yet makes a statement.

Nothing Ear (a) wireless buds

The previous generation still has it

The Nothing Ear (a) buds are the previous generation of the trendy tech company's wireless buds, and their case design takes after everyday pill packets (I'm serious) and the buds come in white, black, and yellow -- very, very yellow. It's a bold offering in a market saturated with black, white, and minimalism all over, and I have to give a nod to the company for putting it out there. Don't worry, the sound quality is the same across all colors, even if placebo tries to tell me the yellow has a brighter sound.

The buds have smart Active Noise Cancelling capabilities -- up to 45 dB in three different modes -- and you can choose adaptive ANC in the app that automatically toggles between them depending on the environment you're in. Put simply, walk out of the reading room in the library and onto a busy city street, and let the Ear (a) do their thing.

The Nothing Ear (a) are also a whopping $30 off, falling from their regular price of $99 to $69.

If I were you, I'd go with the yellow -- just for something completely different.

Nothing Ear (a) $69 $99 Save $30 $69 at Nothing

