Nothing is getting ready to announce its Ear (2) wireless earbuds in just a matter of days with 22 March being the big day. But we've already seen plenty of details leak and now we might even know how much these things will cost as well when they replace the Nothing Ear (1).

This latest information comes via the previously reliable Twitter leaker SnoopyTech and also includes various specifications as well as the date from which the earbuds will become available.

That date, we're told, is 28 March following that 22 March unveiling. What's more, the same leak also claims that the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds will cost "around $159 euros" when they go on sale. That's around £139 and $168 when doing a direct currency conversion which isn't necessarily the best way to do these things.

The leaks continue, with SnoopyTech backing up a previous leak bomb that outed specs including six hours of battery life and 36 hours when using the charging case. Buyers can expect to get eight hours of battery life from just 10 minutes of charging, while USB-C and wireless charging will be supported.

Other specifications include 11.6mm speakers, three active noise cancellation modes, and the ability to connect to two devices at once.

If that all sounds interesting to you - and it should - we'll get all of the official details at 3pm GMT on Wednesday 22 March when Nothing will announce these things for realsies.