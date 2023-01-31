Nothing is readying an updated pair of earbuds but it doesn't look like the design is changing all that much.

Fans of the popular Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds look set to have a sequel to look forward to, with the Ear (2) leaking in high-resolution photos.

We gave the original Nothing Ear (1) earbuds a strong review score back in 2021 and it looks like the company is coming back for another go. And while we can surely expect there to be tweaks under the hood, anyone hoping for big changes on the outside look likely to be disappointed if this leak is any indication.

Shared by Smartprix and leaker Onleaks, the new images show us a pair of earbuds that look very similar to the ones that we've been putting in our ears for a couple of years now. There are some slight tweaks, like the moving of a microphone here and there, but they're generally identical to what we're used to.

Not that that's a bad thing, of course. The Ear (1) are pictured above, with the updated model below for those who fancy pixel peeping.

Smartprix

In terms of what's changed, Smartprix says that "the only external difference we can see in the adjustment Nothing team made with the placement of the noise-canceling microphone which was at the top previously now has been moved," the report notes.

Feature-wise, it's reported that the Ear (2) will come with something called "personalized ANC" that "means a user will have the freedom to set the level of noise cancellation as per his or her preference." There will also be a transparency mode as well, apparently, much like Apple's AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

"Nothing is also adding support for Advanced EQ with the custom settings and the Find Earbuds Feature," Smartprix says, but beyond that, we will need to wait for something more official before we can be sure of what's going on with this release.

That includes when the Ear (2) earbuds will be released and how much they will cost when it happens. Current expectations are around $149, but we'll keep our ears to the ground for more information as it becomes available.