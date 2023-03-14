Well, we didn't have long to wait to get a glimpse of the Nothing Ear (2) true wireless earbuds. No sooner had the brand announced its launch date of 22 March 2023 than a whole load of images and key specifications hit the net.

Marketing images and renders of the in-ear headphones have appeared online, along with a healthy dose of their specifications.

Those hoping for a radical redesign need look away now - according to the major leak, the Nothing Ear (2) buds look very similar to their predecessors. There's plenty of transparency in the case and arms, while the tips are the same shape. However, there are a couple of tweaks.

As revealed by renowned leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (AKA @OnLeaks) and The Tech Outlook, the noise cancelling microphone has shifted a little - to the top of the arm. There are some new compenents in each bud, and the branding printed on each is, naturally, updated.

To add validity to the renders leak, the website also posted a selection of Nothing marketing images showing models wearing the new in-ears. It certainly all looks convincing enough.

As do the leaked specs. According to The Tech Outlook, each earbud will come with a similar 11.6mm driver as the first generation. The ANC performance is upgraded, however, with hybrid noise cancellation for better ambient sound reduction. It's also believed that there will be options to personalise the ANC to suit your surroundings and tastes.

Battery life is claimed to be 6-hours in the buds, with another 30 in the case - making for a total of 36-hours between full charges. The case supports wireless as well as wired charging.

The Nothing Ear (2) earbuds are slightly lighter than their predecessors, it is said. They weigh 4.5g in preference to 4.7g, apparently. They will have IP54 water and dust resistance.

The official launch for the in-ears will take place at 3pm GMT on Wednesday 22 March. We'll bring you everything else there is to know about them and our own impressions.

We'll also keep you up to date with any other teases or leaks in the meantime.