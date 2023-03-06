Carl Pei's latest brand Nothing has revealed the date when it'll lift the lid on its first second-generation product.

The Nothing Ear (2) true wireless earbuds will be officially launched on Wednesday 22 March 2023. The company will stream the event from 3pm GMT that day, on its own website at nothing.tech. You can sign up with your email to find out more closer the time. Alternatively, make sure you follow our coverage throughout the next couple of weeks and during the event itself.

Nothing itself claims that the new in-ears will present a "mighty refinement" in comparison with the existing buds. There will be "better sound" and "better clarity" it says.

Little else is known at present, although we expect to see official teases during the build-up. Also, recent rumours and a picture leak suggest that the design will largely stay the same. It's only the noise cancelling microphone that seems to be moved.

Smartprix

The new buds will apparently come with a technology upgrade in the form of "personalised ANC". This will allow users to set the active noise cancellation properties themselves, depending on their preferences. And, there will be a transparency mode to hear people talking, etc, much like other earbuds on the market, including the latest AirPods Pro 2 equivalents.

It will be interesting to see if Nothing also announces something else during the event, with its first speaker having leaked recently too. A render of a Nothing-branded Bluetooth speaker appeared online last week with a fairly unique design for a product of this type. It would make sense to at the very least tease its launch during the upcoming presentation.

Nothing boss, Carl Pei, has also been talking about a forthcoming Nothing Phone (2) recently, revealing during Mobile World Congress 2023 that the device will utilise Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 chip technology - most likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. There's no word yet on when that phone might appear though. We don't expect it to be part of the Nothing Ear (2) launch event, that's for sure.

We'll bring you more on all of Nothing's next devices in the coming days and weeks.