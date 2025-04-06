Summary The 2025 iPad Pro is rumored to be getting an M5 processor, but that alone could make for a boring, essentially pointless upgrade.

The limits of iPadOS deter powerful apps, so even five-year-old iPads remain very relevant.

It's hard to see what Apple can do to spice up the next Pro short of a serious redesign.

In many respects, I'm a fan of iPads . When I'm working, I use my 11-inch, 2020 iPad Pro as a second screen -- it lets me check notifications, control my music and lights, and respond to messages without having to switch away from writing tools on my laptop. Traveling, I'll use my iPad as a compact laptop replacement, if mostly just for mid-flight entertainment. I started and finished all of the Apple TV+ show Masters of the Air during a trip back to Texas.

Apple is, of course, working on a next-generation iPad Pro, having just released an updated iPad Air and an 11th-generation base iPad . The update is rumored to center around an Apple M5 processor. That should, in theory, make me salivate as someone who's overdue for an upgrade -- but honestly, I don't know if I'd buy one even with a sudden influx of cash.

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) The 13-inch iPad Pro packs its powerful M4 chip into a very thin, light, and portable design. It also offers a brighter, more vibrant OLED screen display. Brand Apple Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU M4 Operating System Apple iPadOS Battery 38.99-watt-hour battery. Up to 10 hours of surfing the web using Wi-Fi. Display type Ultra Retina XDR display (OLED) Expand $1440 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1199 at Apple

The perpetual problem with iPads

What is all this power for?