  • The 2025 iPad Pro is rumored to be getting an M5 processor, but that alone could make for a boring, essentially pointless upgrade.
  • The limits of iPadOS deter powerful apps, so even five-year-old iPads remain very relevant.
  • It's hard to see what Apple can do to spice up the next Pro short of a serious redesign.

In many respects, I'm a fan of iPads . When I'm working, I use my 11-inch, 2020 iPad Pro as a second screen -- it lets me check notifications, control my music and lights, and respond to messages without having to switch away from writing tools on my laptop. Traveling, I'll use my iPad as a compact laptop replacement, if mostly just for mid-flight entertainment. I started and finished all of the Apple TV+ show Masters of the Air during a trip back to Texas.

Apple is, of course, working on a next-generation iPad Pro, having just released an updated iPad Air and an 11th-generation base iPad . The update is rumored to center around an Apple M5 processor. That should, in theory, make me salivate as someone who's overdue for an upgrade -- but honestly, I don't know if I'd buy one even with a sudden influx of cash.

An iPad Air mounted on a Magic Keyboard and showing Stage Manager.
The perpetual problem with iPads

What is all this power for?