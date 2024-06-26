Key Takeaways Apple's iPhone 4s design remains iconic and features a surprisingly solid build.

The iPhone 4s features underwhelming specs by modern standards, but back in 2011, it was a powerhouse.

The iPhone 4s' camera is particularly impressive (even today), especially under good lighting conditions.

Even in 2024, Apple's iPhone 4s remains a stunning-looking smartphone.

Everything from its glass rear to the stainless steel band that wraps around its sides still feels surprisingly high-end. Back in 2011, subtle design flourishes like this helped make Apple's flagship stand out in the increasingly crowded smartphone market, especially as plastic Android devices began to appear on the scene in abundance.

In short, the iPhone 4's and iPhone 4s' blocky design is iconic. In stark contrast to the modern iPhone, which lags behind most Android manufacturers when it comes to screen resolution, flashy features, and, depending on who you ask, overall design, back in the day Apple's iPhone aesthetic was leagues ahead of the competition -- and most importantly, very exciting.

I don't have an iPhone 4, so the focus of this story is the iPhone 4s, but both smartphones look nearly identical. In fact, as far as "s" jumps go, the jump between the iPhone 4 and the 4s is the definition of the phrase "just a spec bump."

Whether you used the iPhone 4 back in the day or were firmly planted in the world of Android, most would likely agree that the device's design and features significantly influenced the broader smartphone industry. Let's take a look back at one of Apple's most iconic smartphones, the iPhone 4.

The iPhone 4s' design was industry-leading

It's more than just nostalgia

The iPhone 4s feels solid and brick-like, but in a good way. The device has a sense of weight to it that smartphones of the early 2010s lacked, making me instantly fond of it back when it first launched. Its stainless steel sides are also still a joy to run my fingers down, and remind me why I liked the shift back to this squared-off feel with the more recent iPhone 12. The stark angles not only look cooler, but they also make the iPhone 4s easier to hold, especially with one hand.

I'm even a fan of the small plastic rim that extends outward from the steel sides. It adds a dose of personality and variety to the look that's lacking from modern iPhones, particularly the iPhone 15 Pro. There's a reason it took several years for Apple to entirely ditch this brick-like design, with 2016's first generation iPhone SE still offering a similar overall look.

I'm also a sucker for the old Apple 30-pin connector. Sure, it's clunky and pressing its two side buttons to remove the cable from the iPhone can be a chore, but it also locks securely in place in a way that Lighting and USB-C just aren't capable of. I'm glad I still had a very yellow, borderline rotting 30-pin cable sitting at the bottom of my massive cable bin. While I throw a lot of extra cables out, I have a rule that I keep one of every charging cord, just in case I end up needing it at some point in the future.

It's worth mentioning that the iPhone 4s also features a recessed rear camera, allowing it to sit entirely flat on a table. I wish Apple would go back to this seamless design, instead of the massive camera bumps the company has included in its iPhone for the last few years. I know modern iPhones feature far more advanced camera tech and multiple lenses, but just make the device a little thicker to accommodate the lenses. Apple could also pack in a bigger, longer-lasting battery that way.

The iPhone 4s features dismal specs by modern standards, but it was a powerhouse

Imagine a modern smartphone with just 8GB of storage?

The iPhone 4s also offered impressive specs for its time. These include a 640 x 960 (330ppi) pixel resolution IPC LCD Corning Gorilla Glass display that still looks surprisingly decent, but a little pixelated in 2024, Apple's A5 chip built on 45nm technology, and a measly 8GB of storage to start tthe iPhone 4s' storage maxed out at 64GB). Imagine working with this amount of space today? You could likely install only a handful of modern apps on your device. Sticking with this theme, the amount of RAM in the iPhone 4s is shocking low at just 512MB.

Close

On the camera side, the iPhone 4s features an 8-megapixel, f/2.4 shooter and can shoot 1080p video at 30fps. The front camera, on the other hand, is 0.3-megapixel and can only shoot 480p at 30fps. I spent a bit of time playing around with the iPhone 4s rear camera, and it performs admirably by modern standards, especially when snapping photos under great light conditions. In fact, I'm shocked at how good the iPhone 4s' camera still is. The pictures above look great, especially for 2011 smartphone camera tech.

The experience falls apart to some extent when you attempt to take photos indoors under low-light, with images looking like a grainy yellow mess. But for its time, the iPhone 4s snapped some of the best smartphone photos around, alongside the Galaxy Nexus and HTC Sensation.

Finally, it's worth pointing out that the iPhone 4s still features a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside its 30-pin connector, so you can still plug in your favourite wired headphones and listen to music in wired glory. Apple didn't ditch the physical port until the iPhone 7 in 2016.