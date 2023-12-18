Key Takeaways NordVPN now has an app for Apple TV, allowing users to connect to the company's servers and keep their viewing habits private.

The app takes advantage of tvOS 17's support for third-party streaming VPN apps, eliminating the need for DNS settings manipulation.

Users can use NordVPN on Apple TV to watch content from abroad, avoid buffering, and maintain privacy while streaming.

Keeping all of your Apple TV content viewing habits private just got easier after NordVPN, a VPN hosting company that has apps for just about every platform, announced its new tvOS 17 app. The move means that subscribers to the NordVPN service can now connect to the company's servers around the world right from their big-screen TV, just like they would when using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Or any other device, for that matter.

Related Best VPN services: Compare ExpressVPN, Surfshark, and more These are the best VPNs for keeping data secure wherever you or your data roams.

This is all thanks to a new app that takes advantage of a little-known tvOS 17 addition: support for third-party streaming VPN apps. Previously, using a VPN service with an Apple TV device meant resorting to fiddling with DNS settings, and even then, the changes only fooled some services into thinking the viewer was in a different part of the world. With a proper VPN app, NordVPN users get to enjoy all the benefits normally associated with an actual VPN.

Why would you use NordVPN on Apple TV?

NordVPN announced its new app via a press release, and the outfit was quick to point out the key reasons that people might want to use a VPN on their Apple TV. At the top of the list is the ability to watch content from abroad, perfect for people who travel a lot and find that they can't always watch what they want to when they do. Another example is avoiding buffering when watching content, especially on networks that would otherwise throttle performance - we're looking at you, hotel Wi-Fi setups!

NordVPN See at NordVPN

But above all, VPNs are all about privacy, and NordVPN on the Apple TV is no different. "With NordVPN, you can keep your streaming habits, online activity, and your IP address private from snoopers," the blog post explains, adding that a VPN "hides your IP address and routes your online traffic through a VPN server, protecting your online traffic from potential exploits."

This is, of course, all very true, and NordVPN is one of the more popular options out there.

Related How ExpressVPN works on Apple TV and 3 features to try Apple TV users can now access ExpressVPN to securely stream a broader content catalog. Here are the main features to note, and how to use them.

How to use NordVPN on Apple TV

Getting up and running is as simple as downloading the NordVPN app from the Apple TV App Store and signing in with your credentials before hitting the "Quick Connect" button. If you don't yet have a NordVPN account, you can learn more and sign up from the button above.