Key Takeaways Field of view is large giving me a great view of the outside fo my house.

Picture quality is good and the price is better than other outdoor cameras.

"Sticky" mounting doesn't work so be prepared to drill

No matter how safe your home or neighborhood feels, there are always things you can do to give yourself more peace of mind. Over the last few years, do-it-yourself home security has led to an explosion of easy-to-mount security cameras from companies like Google Nest and Ring.

The demand for these kinds of security cameras, many that stream a videofeed to your iPhone or Android device, has led to companies looking for ways to set themselves apart while checking off all the required boxes in order to be attractive to those wanting to keep an eye on what they hold most precious. In that regard, the Noorio B200 camera setup does add something a bit different that allows it to stand out in a crowded field.

Affordable security Noorio B200 Security Camera The Noorio B200 offers 1080p recording in a design that makes it easy to ensure the camera is point right where you want it most. Pros Affordable

Clear 1080p footage

Intuitive, easy to use app Cons Heavy

Constant notifications $88 at Amazon $70 at Walmart

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Specs, pricing, and availability

Noorio offers several different versions of this type of security camera that feature the same basic design of the camera being housed in a ball and the mount containing strong magnets that connect them. The B200 is the least powerful and most affordable of the bunch. The big differences between the B200, B210, B211, B310 and B311 is the quality of photos and videos streamed back to the app, and the amount of internal storage they offer.

The B200, which can be had for $89 offers 1080p and 8GB of internal storage. The B210, and B310 offer 2K resolution and 16GB, the B211 and B311 has 2K+ and 16GB. The B200, B210 and B211 offer 100 lumens of spotlight brightness while the B310 and B311 offer 600 lumens. As mentioned, the model I'm reviewing, the B200, costs $89. Meanwhile, the B210 is $110, the B211 and B311 are $130, and the B310 is $120. All models are available at retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Noorio directly.

Noorio B200 Security Camera Brand Noorio Resolution 1080P HD Connectivity 2.4 GHz Only WiFi App Compatibility iOS & Android Night Vision Yes Field of view 140° diagonal Power USB-C Rechargeable Colors White Spotlight 100-lumen Storage 8GB local Weather resistance Yes Image sensor Motion/Person Two-way speaker Yes Subscription required? For unlimited Cloud storage Model B200 Expand

What I liked about the Noorio B200 security camera

Plenty in the plus column

Right at the top of the list of things to like about the Noorio B200 camera is that the design of the camera and the way it magnetically connects to its mount is refreshingly original. I can swivel the camera a ton of different ways in order to get the best view of my neighborhood, the area right in front of my house and my driveway.

Close

The companion app is available on both Android and iOS, and is full of features that allowed me to feel like having this camera wasn't just passive where I had to watch the world pass me by. The software offers a nice full color and sharp picture if I want to either check in on live streaming, or look at what the camera caught when I got a "motion detected" or "person detected" notification.

Right at the top of the list of things to like about the Noorio B200 camera is that the design of the camera and the way it magnetically connects to its mount is refreshingly original.

If someone does come to the door and wants to talk to me, the app allowed me to hit a button and immediately ask what they needed while also seeing who I was talking to. Had I ever run into a situation where I wanted someone to get away from my house, the alarm I could trigger with the push of a button that was plenty loud. I actually confused a few family members when I was testing this feature.

Night vision might actually be one of the better features because I was able to watch the camera's feed in the usual black and white view or I could turn on the spotlight and view the outside world in full color. One feature Noorio claims the B200 offers, long battery life between charges, wasn't something I was able to fully test, but it does look like the camera bleeds power slowly. Obviously, that's an important offering with security cameras as you don't want to have to take them down for very long to charge them.

Related Best smart security camera: Keep your home safe The best smart security cameras monitor your home's interior and exterior using 3D motion alerts, night vision, and even Alexa integration.

What I didn't like about the Noorio B200 security camera

It's just a smidge too heavy

The biggest strength of the B200 is also its biggest weakness. Compared to the average Ring doorbell camera, the housing for this device is big and heavy. That won't create a problem for people who are able to drill holes into their door or entryway. However, my house has alunimum siding, so that wasn't nearly as easy an approach. Noorio claims they offer the ability to stick the camera to the wall if you don't want to mount it.

However, the stickers that came with the camera simply weren't strong enough. Several times I day I would check on my camera and it would be laying on the ground. Not only was this annoying, considering that it was hitting my stone steps before landing in the grass, it's a small miracle the device didn't break before I could really give it a once over.

The other negatives had to do with the camera itself. The field of view was plenty big and deep, but perhaps a bit too sensitive. On several occasions I was alerted to motion on the cross street that was no where near my house. Better safe than sorry so that was only mildly annoying and not a deal breaker. The other issue I ran into was that when I would tap the notification that a person or movement was deteced, I would get a "buffering" message for what seemed like too long before I could finally see the footage.

If someone were up to no good, it felt like they would have too much time to get out of sight or even do whatever they were doing before I had footage.

Should you buy the Noorio B200 security camera?

As long as you don't have any problem mounting the Noorio B200 into your house's wall or door, this is a fine camera and the positives definitely outweigh the negatives. That it's cheaper than most of the other top of the line home security cameras is a nice touch as well.