The last time Nomad Goods released a glow-in-the-dark Apple Watch band, it sold out in less than 24 hours. That was nine months ago when the company released the original Glow Sports Band for the Apple Watch. Instead of making another batch with the same material, Nomad went back to the drawing board to improve the band, and after two dozen variations, the end result is what Nomad is calling Glow 2.0. And now, in addition to the new band, there's also a matching iPhone case.

The limited edition Glow 2.0 Sport Band for Apple Watch and Sport Case for iPhone 15 Pro are available now. Once Nomad sells out, they're out. So if you want to pick up either accessory, now's your chance.

The $50 Sport Case is available for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, while the $60 Sport Band is available for 49mm/45mm and 41mm/40mm Apple Watch sizes.

Hands on with Glow 2.0

I tested out the Nomad Glow 2.0 band and case myself

Nomad sent me the Sport Band for the Apple Watch Ultra, and a Sport Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max to check out for myself. First impressions of the color in normal lighting? It's very green, very colorful and looks great during everyday use.

The Sport Band has the same build quality and feel as the rest of Nomad's Sports Bands for the Apple Watch -- which is to say -- high quality and comfortable.

The Sports Case also feels great in the hand. The back is a little slippery when compared to Apple's FineWoven case, which I've used since launch, and it continues to hold up. I especially like the feel of the buttons to change volume, Action Button and side buttons. The case, of course, supports MagSafe charging and accessories without issue.

Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow

But where the Glow 2.0 duo really shines (pun intended) is in the dark. Before taking the above photo, I placed both directly under a bright light for a few minutes to ensure maximum glow, and it did not disappoint. In a pitch black room, the case and band were both very bright and had the classic neon glow-in-the-dark look.

Even without charging either up under direct light, I've appreciated the subtle glow on my wrist or coming from the couch cushion next to me after I toss my phone to the side, annoyed that I'm once again scrolling Reels after I swore I was done for the night.