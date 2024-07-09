Key Takeaways Nomad's 65W Power Adapter (Apple Watch Edition) features an embedded charging puck, capable of fast-charging recent Watch models.

It uses GaN technology for compactness, and includes two USB-C ports, though you'll need to bring your own cables.

It's priced at $100.

Apple accessory maker Nomad Goods launched a new USB charger on Tuesday, the Apple Watch Edition of its 65W Power Adapter. While that might ordinarily be nothing special, its name refers to an embedded charging puck. When you want to charge your watch, you simply drape it over top -- and the puck supports fast charging if you have an Apple Watch Series 7, 8, 9, Ultra, or Ultra 2.

As for the actual USB technology, it includes two USB-C ports, either of which can deliver the full 65W if there's only one device connected. If both ports are occupied, the top one offers 45W while the bottom one receives the remaining 20W. We're not sure to what extent charging your Watch at the same time might dip into these numbers, but you should be able to power a MacBook at the same time.

The adapter uses GaN (gallium nitride) technology to stay more compact than Apple's 61W and 70W chargers. That could make it an ideal office or travel accessory, although its usefulness with Apple Watches may be very niche -- most wall outlets are close to the floor and/or behind furniture, rather than exposed at eye level. We suspect someone at Nomad was thinking of those sockets hotels have built into their lamps and nightstands, or maybe the dedicated charging stations at airport gates.

How much does the adapter cost?

Nomad is selling the 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition for $100. It's now shipping in the US and other countries. The company notes that if you want to travel internationally, you'll need to buy your own conversion adapter(s).

$100 may sound like a lot, but that makes it competitive with other three-in-one chargers with Watch support, some of which are over $150 and can only otherwise charge iPhones and wireless earbud cases. The tradeoff is that you'll need to bring your own USB-C cables and deal with a little more clutter.