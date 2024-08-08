Key Takeaways Nomad's 65W AC Power Adapter charges the Apple Watch and 2 USB-C devices at the same time.

The charger features a small and compact, making it perfect for on-the-go charging.

Getting your Apple Watch on the charger can be a bit awkward sometimes.

You might be thinking, "Wait a minute, you're writing an entire review about a travel charger?" Hear me out.

I've used a lot of travel chargers from various companies, including solid options from well-known, Amazon-centric accessory makers like Anker and Aukey, before eventually landing on Apple's pricey $59 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter a few years ago because of its speed, dual USB-C ports, and how easy it is to toss in a bag. But after spending the last few weeks with Nomad's 65W GaN AC Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition, I've decided it's time to retire my trusty Apple charger in favor of Nomad's all-in-one-solution -- it really is that good.

Recommended Nomad 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition This sleek 65W GaN charger from Nomad is capable of charging two USB-C devices at once and the Apple Watch, making it the ultimate travel charger. Pros Charges your Apple Watch and two USB-C devices

Small and compact Cons Could be pricey to some

Apple Watch charger can be awkard depending on plug orientation $100 at Nomad

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

Nomad's 65W GaN AC Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition costs $100 and is available on the company's website. The charger is also available in 20W, 30W, and 230W versions. Only the 65W model supports Apple Watch charging, and for me, Apple Watch compatibility is what makes that model so great. Either way, each version of the charger is only available in a sleek matte black and gray color.

Each port on the charger delivers 65W of power when used on its own. If you use them together, the top port delivers 45W, while the bottom one puts out 20W. The device also supports fast charging and is capable of charging the Apple Watch Ultra and the Ultra 2. Notably, not every dock and charger can handle Apple's higher-end wearable. Nomad says that its 65W GaN charger can charge the iPhone, iPad, MacBook and other USB-C devices, so as expected, it's compatible with more than just Apple devices.

As for size, the charger comes in at 2.3 x 2.1 x 2.6 inches with its prongs closed, and 2.8 x 2.1 x 1.6 inches with the prongs open. It's not quite as small as Nomad's 65W Slim Power Adapter, but it's still pretty tiny. It's worth noting that you'll need to provide your own USB-C cables; Nomad doesn't include any in the box.

Nomad 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition Brand Nomad Input 00-240V~, 50/60Hz, 1.25A Output Power 65W when each port is used on its own, top high-speed port delivers 45W and bottom port delivers 20W, Apple Watch fast charger Dimension 2.3 x 2.1 x 2.6-inches (prongs closed), 2.8 x 2.1 x 1.6-inches (prongs open)

What I liked about the Nomad 65W Power Adapter

One charger to rule them all

I'm a sucker for all-in-one devices, and Nomad's 65W Power Adapter is the first I've encountered in the charger space that can truly do it all for Apple Watch users. The accessory feels well-made and high-end, thanks to its solid build quality and matte color. I'm a fan of the fact that the power prongs fold in, making it easy to safely drop into a suitcase or backpack and ensuring I don't need to worry about scratching any of my devices. The convenience factor just can't be beat.

The convenience factor just can't be beat.

In most situations, I've used the Nomad's 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition at home near my bedside table to charge my iPhone 15 Pro, M4 iPad Pro and Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra. I plan to use it as my go-to travel adapter, but I haven't had the opportunity to do so yet. However, I have used it while working at a coffee shop and in a few other locations on the go. The fact that I don't have to plug in an Apple Watch charging cable like I need to with Apple's Dual USB-C port charger means that I have an additional port to spare, allowing me to charge my MacBook or Android phone alongside my other devices. Not having to pack yet another extra cable when I'm out and about is definitely a good thing.

Close

You can also use the Apple Watch portion of the charger to charge AirPods. I've tried this a few times, and it's a bit finicky, but if you're in a jam and need to quickly juice up your wireless earbuds, it's great the option is there. Charging speeds vary depending on the device, but given the relatively high wattage, the experience is speedy across the board, whether you're charging an iPhone 15 Pro or iPad Pro.

What I didn't like about Nomad 65W Power Adapter

Getting your Apple Watch on the charger can be a bit awkward

Depending on the orientation of the plug you're using, charging an Apple Watch with the Nomad 65W Power Adapter can be a bit strange. With wall plugs, it's fine since the charger is mounted horizontally, giving the Apple Watch a platform to sit on. However, if you're using a desk-mounted outlet, things get trickier with the Apple Watch sitting sideways because the charger is oriented upright. It works relatively reliably because the smartwatch magnetically attaches to the charging brick, but I can't help but be a little concerned the Apple Watch might fall off or slip and stop charging.

Depending on the orientation of the plug you're using, charging an Apple Watch with the Nomad 65W Power Adapter can be a bit strange.

Navigating around the Apple Watch strap can also be a little wonky at times. The easiest thing to do is wrap your stop around the charger and then plug in your other devices. This is more straightforward with Apple Watch straps that unclasp entirely, like the Sport Band, but it can sometimes be a little finicky with the Velcro Sport Loop I use most frequently (check out the image above).

Beyond these two issues, though, Nomad's 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition is nearly perfect. Sure, it could be cheaper, but compact GaN chargers are often on the pricier side and $100 is pretty reasonable.

Should you buy Nomad's 65W Power Adapter?

If you have money to spare and you're looking for a compact, high-end GaN charger for use at home or while traveling, then Nomad's 65W Power Adapter is one of the best out there. Of course, this only applies to iPhone and Apple Watch owners. If you fall in the Android ecosystem, there are cheaper, just as good chargers available.