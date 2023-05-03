Nokia has a new hard-as-nails phone, the Nokia XR21, which may well be one of the most waterproof phones launched so far. This phone carries an IP69K rating, taking it a notch above the likes of the iPhone 14 or Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The IP rating system measures against dust and water ingress, and devices looking to gain certification have to meet particular standards. Many smartphones that claim to be waterproof will have an IP67 or IP68 rating - but Nokia is going one better with that IP69K rating.

That move means that this phone is protected against everything else that other models will withstand, but can also keep water out when it comes from high pressure or high temperature jets. This level on the IP rating system is designed to be used for industrial purposes and it's rare to find it on a consumer smartphone. The CAT S61 offers it, as do some Blackview and Doogee phones, but that's about it.

Nokia

The aim of the Nokia XR21 is to give you a phone for your adventures that's not going to break as soon as you start abusing it. It offers that IP69K rating, as well as offering MIL-STD-810H drop protection. Like the XR20, the new Nokia model offers a protective shell, so there's no need for a case - its bodywork is already armoured.

The 6.49-inch screen is Gorilla Glass Victus covered to keep scratches at bay, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. The phone is technically mid-range, sitting on Snapdragon 695 5G, so you'll get super-fast connectivity too. There's a 4800mAh battery, which Nokia says will power it through 48 hours of use.

There's a dual camera on the rear with a 64-megapixel main and 8-megapixel ultrawide, designed to help you capture your adventures, while there's a 16-megapixel camera on the front of the phone. The Nokia XR21 bizarrely launches on Android 12, with the promise of three OS updates, 4 years of security updates - but it does also come with a 3-year warranty and 1-year screen replacement guarantee. It will come in the understated Midnight Black and on-trend Pine Green colours, which both suit the rugged lifestyle appeal of this phone.

Nokia

We liked the Nokia XR20 and one of the criticisms we had of the previous phone was that it had mono speakers. That's been addressed on the new version with stereo speakers, but we do still have a concern - the price. Like the previous model, it's a little expensive for the hardware you get. Priced at £499.99, there are plenty of cheaper phones with more power - but few will take the abuse that the Nokia XR21 with withstand.

It's available now from Nokia.com.