Nokia has been talking about the lifecycle of its devices for the last couple of years, but in an interesting development, the company has announced that it's partnering with iFixit to make home repairs a reality.

The new Nokia G22 is the focus of the announcement, with HMD Global designing the phone with DIY repair in mind. That involved some rethinking about the design, although you wouldn't know that from looking at the phone.

By doing away with the need for things like heat to soften adhesives, you'll be able to access the innards of the device with basic tools, like a pick and a screwdriver. You'll also be able to buy spare parts easily, allowing you to fix the most commonly broken parts of the phone with minimal effort.

You'll be able to buy replacement screens, batteries, and USB-C charging ports from iFixit, so you can just order those spares when needed and make the repair at home. The best thing is that this doesn't affect the device warranty.

Of course you can pay someone else to make the repairs for you, but the idea here is to make this accessible and affordable, so you're not faced with huge repair bills and you can make your Nokia G22 last longer.

A replacement battery will cost £22.99, a new display is £44.99 and the charging port is £18.99. Spares will be available across areas that iFixit serves. As for the kit to make the repair, you can pick one of those up from iFixit from £26.99.

To demonstrate just how easy it was to change a battery, Nokia introduced us to the new Nokia G22 while also opening up the phone to make the battery repair at the same time - it was a job that took less than 5 minutes, so doesn't seem too daunting for anyone happy to have a tinker.

The Nokia G22 costs £149.99, has a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution and is powered by the Unisoc T606 hardware, with 4GB RAM and 64/128GB storage - with microSD card support.

It's an entry-level device, but it's loaded with a 50-megapixel camera, supported by a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. It's only a 4G device, fitting with its low price point, but it does come with a 5050mAh battery, which will likely last a pretty long time given the low power demands.

Perhaps taking a chunk out of the desire to keep phones in people's hands for a long time, the Nokia G22 launches on Android 12 and only has two OS updates planned, along with 3-years of security updates. That means that even if you can keep repairing the hardware yourself, it won't be long before you run out of software support.

The Nokia G22 will be on sale from 8 March on Nokia.com and through Amazon.