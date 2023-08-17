Nokia announced a new smartphone, and affordability and repairability are at the forefront. The Nokia G310 5G is only $186, and it comes with better specs than you might expect for the price. Plus, Nokia designed the phone to be easier to repair, meaning you can take it apart and replace a damaged screen or faulty battery without tons of technical knowledge.

Nokia G310 5G repairability

Nokia says, "The easier it is to repair a device, the longer you can keep it," and that ethos is at the forefront of the new G310 5G. To repair this phone, you'll need to grab some genuine spare parts and guides from iFixit and a few simple tools, and you'll be able to handle the repairs yourself.

A repairable phone is good for your wallet and the planet, as keeping a phone longer creates less waste. Plus, there's some satisfaction from repairing something yourself, since every time you look at the phone, you'll know that you got your hands dirty to keep it alive.

Nokia

With the Right to Repair movement in full swing, it makes sense for Nokia to push the repairability of its phone. At the same time, many phone manufacturers seem to be going in the opposite direction by making their phones harder to fix. Seeing a company like Nokia thinking about repairability and bucking the trend is nice.

Nokia G310 5G specs

Of course, repairability will only get a phone so far. Even at $186, it still needs good specs to be usable. After all, no one wants to repair a phone that doesn't perform well enough. The G310 5G offers a 6.56-inch 90Hz display with a 720 x 1612 resolution.

The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G. It's supported by 4GB of RAM, which is decent for a budget-friendly phone. There's also 128GB of internal storage with support for a microSD card up to 1TB. A 5000mAh battery is included to keep the phone alive, which is a good size that should provide substantial battery life. There's also 20W fast charging, which is faster than we typically see in phones at this price.

Regarding the cameras, you get a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP Depth sensor, and a 2MP Macro lens. Around the front, there's an 8MP camera for snapping those selfies.

While these specs won't rival a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro Max, for a phone at this price, they're right around what we'd expect and even better in some spots.

Nokia G310 5G availability

As mentioned, the phone is quite affordable at $186. It's scheduled to launch on August 24, so you won't have to wait long to grab one if it interests you. It'll be available directly from Nokia and through Metro if you want to get it through a carrier.