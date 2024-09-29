Key Takeaways The Noble Fokus Apollo has incredible sound quality, with well-balanced, deep bass and clear, bright highs.

The headphones offer multiple connectivity options with wireless and wired capabilities.

The Fokus Apollo's noise cancelling is great at keeping out low droning noises.

Noble Audio is perhaps best known for their in-ear monitors, especially their custom ones. But this year, Noble released a new pair of over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones, the Noble Fokus Apollo, which boast being the first wireless headphones with hybrid 40mm dynamic and 14.5mm planar magnetic drivers. This was pretty big news for audiophiles, and naturally I wanted to test these out to see how they sound.

I was lucky enough to get a pair, which as of writing are now sold out, and I got to see how this hybrid driver setup sounds in practice. To be sure, these headphones are the most unique I've ever tried in my career so far, so I was excited going in, and they did not disappoint.

Recommended Noble FoKus Apollo The Noble Fokus Apollo have fantastic sound quality on account of hybrid dynamic and planar magnetic drivers, and wonderful noise cancelling. The headphones are a bit bulky as a result, but the comfortable ear pads and headband remedy this. Pros Incredible sound quality

Great ANC

Wireless and wired options

LDAC and aptX HD support Cons Bulky and heavy

Microphone could be better $649 at Noble Audio $649 at Bloom Audio

Price, specs, and availability

A truly exceptional pair of headphones for audiophiles