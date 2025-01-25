Summary The Google Pixel 8a delivers most of the features of the Pixel 8 while costing hundreds less.

It even holds up well next to the Pixel 9.

Don't fall prey to FOMO when shopping for a phone.

You can be forgiven for forgetting that Google released the Pixel 8a . By the time it shipped on May 14, 2024, rumors were already well underway for the Pixel 9 lineup, which launched just a few months later. State-of-the-art devices tend to be more exciting for people, especially if there's some new wrinkle to their technology -- be it AI camera features or a foldable model . Many shoppers with disposable income were either going to hold their breath for the Pixel 9 or look at other brands.

We don't know exactly how many Pixel 8a units Google has sold, but it may be relatively few, since StatCounter data suggests that by October 2024, Google had less than a 13 percent marketshare in North America -- including all Pixel devices still in use. The Pixel 8a is a solid phone that deserves more recognition, particularly since too many phones are over the $1,000 mark.

Solid specs for a reasonable price

What do you really need from a smartphone?

While the Pixel 8a is nominally a budget or mid-tier phone, it's actually an upgrade from the Pixel 8 in one respect: sharper camera sensors. It has a 13-megapixel front sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide on the back, and a 64-megapixel main camera, compared with figures of 10.5, 12, and 50, respectively. The 8a does make compromises in its photo and video capabilities (for instance, lacking macro shooting, the best focusing tech, and software features like Action Pan or Cinematic Blur) but in most situations, you aren't going to notice the difference. In fact, you might not even notice it compared to a Pixel 9, unless perhaps you buy a Pixel 9 Pro, which adds a 5x telephoto camera.

The Pixel 8a is more than capable enough for what most people need or want.

That leads to my greater theme, which is that the Pixel 8a is more than capable enough for what most people need or want. Its Tensor G3 chip is barely any slower than the G4 in the Pixel 9, and while the phone has a smaller battery and slower wireless charging than the Pixel 8 or 9, we're still talking full-day runtime. Its display is just as good as the one on the Pixel 8, and the only major advantage of the Pixel 9 in screen tech is brightness -- you'll have an easier time reading in the midday sun.

You're not even making many software sacrifices, since the 8a's version of Android 15 has most of the same features available to Pixel 9 owners, only omitting minor things like Add Me photos. Google wants people flocking to Pixel devices in general -- a little less hardware revenue is fine if it keeps you coming back for more and exposed to the advertising on services like Google Search and YouTube. You might even be tempted to pay for a top-tier Google One subscription to get the most out of Gemini.

A bigger complaint is the 8a's durability. To cut costs, the phone uses Gorilla Glass 3 instead of the Pixel 8's Gorilla Glass Victus, and it has IP67 water and dust resistance instead of IP68. That's adequate, but people who regularly drop their phone might want to spend extra upfront to avoid paying more later for repairs or replacements.

Google Pixel 8a Display 1080x2400 OLED at 430 PPI, up to 120Hz, 1400 nits (HDR), 2000 nits (peak brightness) RAM 8GB Battery 24+ hour, up to 72-hour with extreme battery saver Ports USB Type-C® 3.2 Operating System Android 14, 7 years of OS support Front camera 13 MP Rear camera 64 MP Quad PD wide camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® v5.3, NFC, Google Cast Dimensions 6 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches Colors Aloe, Bay, Porcelain, Obsidian Display type 6.1-inch Actua display Price 499 GPU Google Tensor G3 Wide-Angle Camera 13 MP ultrawide camera Cover display Corning® Gorilla® Glass™ 3 cover glass Expand

Resist the pull of the flagship phones

FOMO shouldn't ruin your budget

As a tech journalist, I'm essentially obligated to buy the best possible phone I can afford, since that helps me speak with authority about the latest tech. I didn't have to get an iPhone 16 Pro when it was time to upgrade my daily driver -- but it would've been strange if I'd bought a budget or last-generation phone of some sort.

FOMO is never a valid reason to buy anything.

Most other people are not only free to save money on devices like the Pixel 8a, but should. Gone are the days when budget and mid-tier phones were seriously crippled in some way, and the trade-off for a modestly better flagship product can be hundreds of dollars. There's a $300 gap between the Pixel 8a and 9. That money is probably better spent elsewhere, even if it's just on accessories and subscription services. What's more valuable to you -- a couple of years of Spotify Premium, or a sharper ultra-wide camera?

The only reasons to insist on a Pixel 9 are future-proofing, legitimately high requirements, or FOMO (fear of missing out), and FOMO is never a valid reason to buy anything. It's just manufactured hype -- all that matters is how a product can honestly improve your life.

Journalists like myself are partly to blame for building that hype by focusing on the latest and greatest tech, but that's why I'm saying something right now.

If the Pixel 8a doesn't impress you, just wait a few months. Rumors are already circling around a Pixel 9a, which we'll probably see at Google I/O 2025 in May. A little patience may get you what you're missing without setting fire to your wallet.