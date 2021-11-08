Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Roku is al lang een van onze favoriete smaken van streaming-apparaten, met zijn eenvoudige interface, wat betekent dat het gemakkelijk is om rechtstreeks naar de inhoud te gaan die je wilt bekijken - met enkele van de breedste ondersteuning in de branche.

Roku heeft kortingen aangekondigd op een aantal van zijn modellen, met voor elk wat wils. Met prijzen die zo laag zijn als £ 13,99 dankzij de Black Friday-verkopen , is de vraag waarom zou je er geen kopen?

Roku Express - nu slechts £ 13,99! Roku Express is het toegangspunt voor Roku-apparaten. Het is slechts 1080p, dus ideaal voor kleinere of tweede tvs. Het moet via een HDMI-kabel worden aangesloten op de achterkant van uw tv. Dit is een scherpe prijs voor een geweldig apparaat. Aanbieding bekijken

Roku Express 4K - nu slechts £ 24,99 De Roku Express 4K stapt over de Express en maakt nog steeds verbinding via een HDMI-kabel, maar biedt 4K HDR-inhoud. Het is een geweldig, betaalbaar streamingapparaat voor je belangrijkste tv. Deze besparing van £ 15 is ook een geweldige stimulans om te kopen. Aanbieding bekijken

Roku Streaming Stick+ - bespaar 40% Rokus Streaming Stick+ biedt 4K HDR-content en kan rechtstreeks op je tv worden aangesloten, dus het is gemakkelijker te verbergen dan de Express-modellen. De afstandsbediening werkt ook via Bluetooth, voor een meer geavanceerde ervaring. De prijs van £ 29,99 is een geweldige deal voor deze stick. Aanbieding bekijken

Roku Streambar - tot £ 99,99 De Roku Streambar is een alles-in-één pakket met een compacte soundbar en Rokus streamingfuncties. Een upgrade in één doos voor uw tv - en nu slechts £ 99,99, een besparing van £ 30. Aanbieding bekijken

Why buy a Roku?

Roku is one of the most popular choices for streaming devices thanks to the variety of models on offer and the simplicity of the interface. You can choose from models that only support 1080p, or take a step up to 4K depending on whether you're going to connect it to a small or larger television.

Roku's interface doesn't bamboozle with recommendations and curated content, instead it offers direct access to all the services you need - Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and more - while also offering skills like Spotify Connect, casting and on some models AirPlay 2.

The remote keeps things simple too, allowing quick control of your attached device. The big decision is what sort of device you want. The Roku Express is a compact set-top box than will be visible, while the Streaming Stick will allow you to hide it out of sight, which we feel is the better option for advanced users.

The Roku Streambar also offers a soundbar, so it's idea for a small room upgrade, perhaps for a dorm room or bedroom.

