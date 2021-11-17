Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Hisense heeft zijn Britse Black Friday- deals vroeg aangekondigd, met tot £ 250 korting op de nieuwste 4K HDR-tvs.

Dat omvat sets met grote schermen vanaf slechts £ 299.

Er zijn kortingen op het hele high-end Hisense A7G-assortiment, bijvoorbeeld met modellen in alle schermformaten - 43-, 50-, 55-, 58-, 65- en zelfs 75-inch beschikbaar.

Het beschikt over Quantum Dot-technologie, Dolby Vision en een kijkhoek van 178 graden.

Hisense 55A7GQTUK met meer dan £ 250 korting Dit 55-inch A7G-model wordt geleverd met meer dan een derde verlaging van de prijs voor Black Friday. Het is nu slechts £ 749 £ 498. Aanbieding bekijken

The Hisense A6G series TVs are also available with very healthy discounts.

Available in 43-, 50- and 75-inch screen sizes, it too supports Dolby Vision, while DTS Virtual: X audio decoding presents a clearer surround sound experience by picking out dialogue against background noise. It also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support for voice control.

The Hisense A6G series TVs are also available with very healthy discounts.

Available in 43-, 50- and 75-inch screen sizes, it too supports Dolby Vision, while DTS Virtual: X audio decoding presents a clearer surround sound experience by picking out dialogue against background noise. It also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support for voice control.

The last Hisense 4K HDR series in the sales is the A7100F.

It features built-in Alexa support, so you don't need a separate Echo device nearby. You also get DTS Studio Sound and, like its stablemates, Freeview Play so you can rewind back in the EPG to instantly catch-up with shows you've missed.

The A7100F range comes in 43-, 50- and 58-inch screen sizes.

The last Hisense 4K HDR series in the sales is the A7100F.

It features built-in Alexa support, so you don't need a separate Echo device nearby. You also get DTS Studio Sound and, like its stablemates, Freeview Play so you can rewind back in the EPG to instantly catch-up with shows you've missed.

The A7100F range comes in 43-, 50- and 58-inch screen sizes.

Hisense 43A7100FTUK beschikbaar voor slechts £ 299 Deze 43-incher is van grote waarde, vooral omdat hij Alexa ingebouwd en DTS Studio Sound heeft. De 4K HDR-tv is nu beschikbaar voor slechts £ 349 £ 299. Aanbieding bekijken

You can check out all the Hisense early Black Friday deals on Currys.co.uk.

You can check out all the Hisense early Black Friday deals on Currys.co.uk.