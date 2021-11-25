Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.
(Pocket-lint) - Er zijn heel veel deals beschikbaar voor streaming-sticks in de Black Friday- verkoop, maar er is niet veel beweging geweest op de Chromecast met Google TV.
We hebben een paar kleine kortingen gevonden op deze Google-streamingdongle - en dit zijn misschien wel de beste die u in deze verkoopronde zult zien.
Er is een kleine korting op de Chromecast met Google TV, waarmee u slimme streamingvaardigheden naar uw tv brengt. Normaal gesproken kost het £ 59,99, je kunt het voor £ 42,99 krijgen bij Argos.
De Chromecast met Google TV sluit je rechtstreeks aan op de achterkant van je tv en geeft je streamingdiensten en aanbevelingen. Normaal $ 49,99, is het nu $ 39,99 bij Target.
The Chromecast with Google TV plugs straight into your TV and connects to your Wi-Fi network to bring smart skills to your TV. It offers all the major streaming services, as well as supporting those services from Google - with support for casting too.
Google TV aims to give you recommendations from your services and based around the programming that you watch - it's visually engaging and looks great, helping you pick up where you left off or dive right back into your viewing.
If the deal on the Chromecast with Google TV isn't what you want, there are some excellent discounts on alternative products.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a sound alternative and has a huge discount, while the Roku Streaming Stick+ is also worth considering - both have 50% off the price, meaning massive savings, so you can get them much cheaper than Chromecast with Google TV.
Amazons Fire TV Stick 4K ondersteunt de nieuwste services, evenals 4K HDR-inhoud, met Alexa ingebouwd in de afstandsbediening om te zoeken. De grote korting brengt het naar $/£24.99.
Roku biedt een geweldig platform, met directe toegang tot de beste streamingdiensten. Het ondersteunt ook AirPlay 2. Deze grote korting brengt het terug naar $/£ 29,99.
