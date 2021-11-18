Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - De Black Friday-verkopen nemen toe, en dat heeft geleid tot een deal op de Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, een van de meest populaire opvouwbare telefoons van 2021.

De telefoon van Samsung is ontworpen om vouwtechnologie betaalbaarder te maken - en met een grote korting is het nu een goed moment om de Z Flip 3 in huis te halen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - bespaar £ 150 De Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 maakt gebruik van de nieuwste opvouwbare displaytechnologie om een 6,7-inch display in je zak te stoppen, met het extra voordeel van alle mobiele ervaringen van Samsung. Het is nu slechts £ 799. Aanbieding bekijken

The Samsung Galaxy X Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch internal display, but it folds in half so you can easily slip this phone into your pocket. There's an external display that gives instant information and accessibility without opening the phone for added convenience.

As this is a Samsung Galaxy device, you get all of Samsung's One UI enhancements sitting on the top of Android, meaning access to loads of apps and services, loads of customisation within the device.

There's plenty of power, 128GB of storage and 5G connectivity for faster downloads or streaming without buffering. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a great phone.

