Pocket-lint wordt ondersteund door zijn lezers. Wanneer u via links op onze site koopt, kunnen we een aangesloten commissie verdienen. Kom meer te weten

  1. Home
  2. Telefoons
  3. Telefoon nieuws
  4. Apple telefoon nieuws

New Apple iPhone SE details posted by renowned analyst

Author image, Senior nieuwsredacteur · ·
Gerucht Een ongefundeerd nieuwsbericht gebaseerd op geruchten, roddels of geruchten dat niet kan worden geverifieerd door samenwerkende bronnen.
Pocket-lint New Apple iPhone SE details posted by renowned analyst
The Trust Project Waarom u Pocket-lint kunt vertrouwen

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will reportedly unveil a new iPhone SE model next Tuesday, 8 March during its "peek performance" online event and industry analyst Ming-chi Kuo has posted a few predictions as to what we'll see.

Taking to Twitter for the first time, Kuo believes that the handset (known by some as iPhone SE 3, others iPhone SE Plus) will come with three storage options: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

He says it'll run on Apple's A15 Bionic processor and will support 5G. The previous SE model - released in 2020 - is not 5G-enabled.

In addition, the analyst claims it'll come in three colours: white, black and red. However, those hoping for an upgrade in aesthetics could be set for disappointment. If he's right, the next iPhone SE will essentially look like the last.

As you can see in his inaugural tweet, Kuo also expects the phone to be mass produced from this month - it may even have started. And that Apple will hope to ship up to 30 million units worldwide this year.

We'll find out for sure next week, with the event starting at 6pm GMT. You can find out more details here.

Deze 3 hoesjes houden je iPhone 13 slank, beschermd en ziet er fantastisch uit
Deze 3 hoesjes houden je iPhone 13 slank, beschermd en ziet er fantastisch uit Door Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

Je kunt allerlei stijlen en beschermingsniveaus krijgen van Pitakas hoesjes.

Geschreven door Rik Henderson.
Aanbevolen voor jou
New Apple iPhone SE details posted by renowned analyst
New Apple iPhone SE details posted by renowned analyst Door Rik Henderson ·
How to add widgets to your iPhone home screen
How to add widgets to your iPhone home screen Door Dan Grabham ·
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals: All the top offers for the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals: All the top offers for the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra Door Conor Allison ·