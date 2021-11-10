Bespaar flink op de iRobot Roomba 692

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - De Black Friday- deals beginnen zeker vroeg. Als je het kopen van een robotstofzuiger hebt uitgesteld, is dit het moment om een deal te sluiten.

Er zijn momenteel een aantal deals voor Roomba-robotstofzuigers in de VS, maar er zijn ook deals voor de Roomba 692 in zowel het VK als de VS.

Met de robotstofzuiger met een vraagprijs van $ 299,99 / £ 269, is hij al redelijk betaalbaar. Maar nu is het nog aantrekkelijker met een mooie korting die maar liefst 33% van de gebruikelijke vraagprijs verlaagt.

What's good is that this is one of the easier purchases to justify, too - having an automated vacuuming system saves you not only precious time (in which you could hunt for even more deals, perhaps), but also eliminates the tedium of, you know, actually cleaning up crumbs dotted about your house.

Beste Ring-besparingen voor juli 2021: goedkope aanbiedingen voor Ring-deurbellen en -cameras Door Chris Hall · 10 November 2021

Why choose this device in particular? First and foremost, it gives you the cheapest possible entry point into the expensive world of robot vacuums - as far as established brands go, finding one for this price is always worth considering.

In terms of features, the self-charging 692 is able to be controlled via Alexa, and can handle pretty much any kind of floor you have, thanks to different cleaning modes. There are also things like iRobot's Dirt Detection, which notes the areas of your home that need the most work and ramps up the cleaning, and Cliff Detection, something that's essential for users aiming to clean near stairs.

Robot vacuums, as we say, are often discounted around this time of year and we'll expect to see more in the coming weeks too.