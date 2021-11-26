Pocket-lint wordt ondersteund door zijn lezers. Wanneer u via links op onze site koopt, kunnen we een aangesloten commissie verdienen. Kom meer te weten

Er is een geweldige deal voor deze Echo Dot en Fire TV Stick-bundel - bespaar 62%

(Pocket-lint) - Na wat lijkt en oud is, is Black Friday eindelijk hier en zijn er een aantal geweldige deals te krijgen op een aantal apparaten, en we hebben een gebundelde aanbieding gezien die je niet mag missen.

Het mooie van het kopen van deze bundels is de betere besparingen die ze bieden.

Als je de populaire Echo Dot koppelt aan een Fire TV Stick, bespaar je maar liefst £ 50 op deze bundel, waardoor de totale kosten slechts £ 29,98 verlagen.

It's a great bundle with the Fire TV covering all your streaming needs from Prime Video to Netflix and much much more. This is the regular Fire TV Stick, so it offers up to 1080p content, ideal for a second or smaller TV, offering a slick experience no matter what you're streaming.

Adding to that the the smaller Echo Dot 3rd gen device for all your Alexa needs around the home, which also has voice controls for your Fire TV. The older Echo Dot model is still one of Amazon's most popular, offering suprisingly good sound quality given its diminutive size. You could say it's a perfect pairing.

