Pocket-lint wordt ondersteund door zijn lezers. Wanneer u via links op onze site koopt, kunnen we een aangesloten commissie verdienen. Kom meer te weten

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home nieuws
  4. Amazon smart home nieuws

De superleuke Echo Dot Kids heeft een besparing van 42% deze Black Friday

Author image, Editor · ·
Boodschappen doen Een artikel met de focus op winkelen, of dat nu een specifieke deal of aanbieding is. Pocket-lint kan een kleine premie krijgen als u iets koopt.
Pocket-lint De superleuke Echo Dot Kids heeft een besparing van 42% deze Black Friday
The Trust Project Waarom u Pocket-lint kunt vertrouwen

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Als je hebt gewacht op een deal voor de Echo Dot Kids, dan serveert Black Friday de goederen.

Er zijn kortingen in zowel de VS als het VK op deze schattige slimme luidspreker, een ideale aanvulling op elke speelkamer of slaapkamer voor kinderen.

Echo Dot Kids - bespaar $ 25 / £ 26

Echo Dot Kids - bespaar $ 25 / £ 26

De Echo Dot Kids wordt geleverd in tijger- of panda-ontwerp, dus het ziet er niet uit als een saaie luidspreker. Het is nu slechts $ 33,99 in de VS of £ 32,99 in het VK.

The Echo Dot Kids offers a twist on the design of the popular Echo Dot. It offers all the same skills that Alexa will normally deliver through the Echo Dot, so you'll be able to issue commands, ask questions or play music or radio through it. 

It also comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which gives access to Audible titles, games and other child-friendly content, as well as being supported by parental controls so you can manage the device. As with other kids versions from Amazon, it comes with a 2-year warranty. 

The Echo Dot is a great sounding small speaker, offering all the skills of Alexa, so it's fully connected and ready to entertain.

More Black Friday deals

Geschreven door Chris Hall. Oorspronkelijk gepubliceerd op 23 November 2021.
Aanbevolen voor jou
Verdubbeling van Alexa: meerdere Amazon Echo-apparaten samen gebruiken?
Verdubbeling van Alexa: meerdere Amazon Echo-apparaten samen gebruiken? Door Adrian Willings ·
De superleuke Echo Dot Kids heeft een besparing van 42% deze Black Friday
De superleuke Echo Dot Kids heeft een besparing van 42% deze Black Friday Door Chris Hall ·
Arlo Black Friday-deals 2021: de beste deals voor huisbeveiliging en videodeurbellen
Arlo Black Friday-deals 2021: de beste deals voor huisbeveiliging en videodeurbellen Door Conor Allison ·