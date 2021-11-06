Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Amazons Blink Mini is een supercompacte bewakingscamera voor binnenshuis met dag- en nachtmodi, heeft bewegingsdetectie en tweerichtingsaudio. En Amazon heeft er een briljante vroege Black Friday-deal op staan.

Beveiligingscameras zijn enorm populair, waardoor u uw huis op afstand kunt bewaken als u niet thuis bent, voor extra gemoedsrust.

Bespaar 33% op Blink Mini De deal betekent dat je het krijgt voor £ 29,99 £ 19,99, waardoor je £ 10 bespaart en slechts voor een beperkte periode. Aanbieding bekijken

Blink Mini records Full HD 1080p resolution and has two-way audio, which enables you to communicate with anybody in the same room as the camera with the Blink app. And, of course, you can view footage that way, too.

It is a wired camera, so there's no need to switch out the batteries. It can also pair to Alexa devices such as the Echo Show to display a live feed from the camera's view.

Amazon also has the £29.99 Blink Sync Module 2, so you can record and locally save clips. Plug a USB drive into it, and you can store video from up to 10 different Blink Mini cameras.

You can then watch all your Blink Mini footage from the USB drive itself (when plugged into a PC) or from the Blink Home Monitor.