Govee verlaagt 30% korting voor Black Friday, wat ons een aantal verhelderende deals geeft

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.
(Pocket-lint) - Govee is misschien het best bekend omdat het niet Philips Hue is, en biedt een reeks stand-alone verlichtingsaanbiedingen met zijn assortiment verlichtingsproducten.
Deze Black Friday- deals brengen deze apparaten naar de laagste prijzen waar we ze hebben gezien - dus als Hue je niet opviel, dan zou Govee dat wel kunnen.
Er is £ 21,60 korting op het Govee Immersion-systeem waarmee je RGBIC-verlichting aan je tv kunt toevoegen met behulp van het camerasysteem. Nu slechts € 50,39.
Govee Immersion can recreate that Philips Ambilight effect, with a light strip on the back of your TV and a camera to watch the screen, reacting to colour changes to add immersion to your viewing. It's really simple - and also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Er is £ 16,25 korting op de Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bars, zodat u kleur kunt toevoegen aan elke kamer, met smartphonebediening. Nu slechts € 48,74.
The Flow Plus Smart Light Bars are strips of RGBICWW lights allowing you to add colour to any room. You can control them with your smartphone, or they are Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. You can also get the lights to pulse in sync with your music for perfect party lighting.
Er is een besparing van 30% op de Govee-lamp, die RGBIC-verlichting biedt, ideaal voor de slaapkamer. Nu slechts € 48,29.
The Smart Table Lamp offers the lighting benefits of other Govee products, compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, syncing for colour changing with music and offering smartphone control.
