Pocket-lint wordt ondersteund door zijn lezers. Wanneer u via links op onze site koopt, kunnen we een aangesloten commissie verdienen. Kom meer te weten

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home nieuws

Govee verlaagt 30% korting voor Black Friday, wat ons een aantal verhelderende deals geeft

Author image, Editor · ·
Boodschappen doen Een artikel met de focus op winkelen, of dat nu een specifieke deal of aanbieding is. Pocket-lint kan een kleine premie krijgen als u iets koopt.
Pocket-lint Govee verlaagt 30% korting voor Black Friday, wat ons een aantal verhelderende deals geeft
The Trust Project Waarom u Pocket-lint kunt vertrouwen

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Govee is misschien het best bekend omdat het niet Philips Hue is, en biedt een reeks stand-alone verlichtingsaanbiedingen met zijn assortiment verlichtingsproducten.

Deze Black Friday- deals brengen deze apparaten naar de laagste prijzen waar we ze hebben gezien - dus als Hue je niet opviel, dan zou Govee dat wel kunnen.

Govee Immersion TV-achtergrondverlichting - bespaar 30%

Govee Immersion TV-achtergrondverlichting - bespaar 30%

Er is £ 21,60 korting op het Govee Immersion-systeem waarmee je RGBIC-verlichting aan je tv kunt toevoegen met behulp van het camerasysteem. Nu slechts € 50,39.

Govee Immersion can recreate that Philips Ambilight effect, with a light strip on the back of your TV and a camera to watch the screen, reacting to colour changes to add immersion to your viewing. It's really simple - and also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Govee Flow Plus lichtbalken - bespaar 25%

Govee Flow Plus lichtbalken - bespaar 25%

Er is £ 16,25 korting op de Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bars, zodat u kleur kunt toevoegen aan elke kamer, met smartphonebediening. Nu slechts € 48,74.

The Flow Plus Smart Light Bars are strips of RGBICWW lights allowing you to add colour to any room. You can control them with your smartphone, or they are Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. You can also get the lights to pulse in sync with your music for perfect party lighting.

Beste Amazon US Prime Day 2021-deals: geselecteerde deals zijn nog steeds live
Beste Amazon US Prime Day 2021-deals: geselecteerde deals zijn nog steeds live Door Maggie Tillman ·

Govee slimme tafellamp - bespaar £ 20

Govee slimme tafellamp - bespaar £ 20

Er is een besparing van 30% op de Govee-lamp, die RGBIC-verlichting biedt, ideaal voor de slaapkamer. Nu slechts € 48,29.

The Smart Table Lamp offers the lighting benefits of other Govee products, compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, syncing for colour changing with music and offering smartphone control.

More Black Friday deals

Geschreven door Chris Hall. Oorspronkelijk gepubliceerd op 22 November 2021.
Aanbevolen voor jou
Beste Philips Hue-deals voor Black Friday 2021: deals om je leven te verlichten
Beste Philips Hue-deals voor Black Friday 2021: deals om je leven te verlichten Door Adrian Willings ·
Govee verlaagt 30% korting voor Black Friday, wat ons een aantal verhelderende deals geeft
Govee verlaagt 30% korting voor Black Friday, wat ons een aantal verhelderende deals geeft Door Chris Hall ·
Beste draadloze stofzuigers 2021: keuzes van Dyson, Roborock, Shark en meer om deze Black Friday te overwegen
Beste draadloze stofzuigers 2021: keuzes van Dyson, Roborock, Shark en meer om deze Black Friday te overwegen Door Conor Allison ·
Met deze vroege Black Friday Blink Outdoor-cameradeal bescherm je je huis voor minder
Met deze vroege Black Friday Blink Outdoor-cameradeal bescherm je je huis voor minder Door Rob Kerr ·
Echo Show 5 (2e generatie) krijgt de grootste prijsdaling tot nu toe in Black Friday-verkopen
Echo Show 5 (2e generatie) krijgt de grootste prijsdaling tot nu toe in Black Friday-verkopen Door Chris Hall ·
Bespaar 40% op de Amazon Smart Plug deze Black Friday
Bespaar 40% op de Amazon Smart Plug deze Black Friday Door Maggie Tillman ·