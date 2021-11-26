Bespaar $ 1.400 op de Razer Blade 15 Advanced deze Black Friday

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Een van de grootste kortingen die we deze Black Friday tot nu toe hebben gezien, $ 1.400 korting op de fantastische Razer Blade 15 Advanced.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced - bespaar $ 1.400 We zijn dol op de Razer Blade 15, het is een van de best gebouwde gaming-laptops die je kunt kopen. Dit is een beetje een belter met een RTX 2080 Super, Core i7 CPU en 16 GB RAM - meer dan krachtig genoeg om door elke game te schieten die je maar kunt bedenken. Met $ 1.400 korting is het een echt koopje voor $ 1.599,99. Aanbieding bekijken

This one is an older model, with 20 series graphics and a 10th gen Intel processor, but it's still a performance powerhouse. The RTX 2080 Super will make light work of any modern title and of course has full support for Ray Tracing. Combined with a gorgeous 300Hz display this configuration is gaming bliss.

We've always loved the Razer Blade series of laptops due to their classy MacBook-esque aesthetic. They continue to provide some of the best build quality in the gaming laptop space.

This deal is only in the US, but there are some cracking deals in the UK too, like £880 off the Razer Blade Pro 17.

