Bespaar meer dan een mille op de Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop

(Pocket-lint) - Een enorme korting op een beestachtige gaming-laptop, de Alienware m15 R4 heeft £ 1080 korting voor Black Friday .

Alienware m15 R4 - £1080 korting Als je een absoluut monster van een laptop nodig hebt met het extra voordeel dat het eruit ziet alsof het uit de ruimte komt, zoek dan niet verder. Met een RTX 3080, Intel Core i9-processor en 32 GB is deze waanzinnig krachtig. Was £ 3.349, nu een geweldige deal voor £ 2.269. Aanbieding bekijken

This laptop doesn't skimp anywhere, pretty much every specification is maxed out for pure performance. What's more, it looks great too!

The RTX 3080 needs little introduction, the Core i9 processor will obliterate any task you can throw at it and 32GB of RAM is more than any normal person needs. Even the storage is in beast mode with two 512GB NVMe SSDs in Raid 0 for maximum speed.

Yeah, it's still not cheap but if you need this kind of power it comes at a price - and this is likely the best price you'll find!

