  Home
  Laptops
  Laptop nieuws
  Asus laptop nieuws

Deze wilde Asus-gaminglaptop kost £ 500 en wordt geleverd met gratis sokken

ASUS Deze wilde Asus-gaminglaptop kost £ 500 en wordt geleverd met gratis sokken
(Pocket-lint) - Deze Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is ontworpen in samenwerking met DJ Alan Walker en we durven te zeggen dat het een van de coolste, meest cyberpunk uitziende laptops op de markt is.

Het heeft een LED-matrix op het deksel die animaties kan weergeven en zal zeker de aandacht trekken, waar het ook wordt gebruikt. In combinatie met stoffen accenten is het een van de meest uniek vormgegeven laptops die er zijn.

ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 AW SE - Bespaar £ 500

ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 AW SE - Bespaar £ 500

Het zal niet de laptop voor iedereen zijn, maar als de futuristische hacker-styling iets voor jou is, dan is het bijna onweerstaanbaar voor £ 1.299,99 lager dan £ 1.799,99.

The device comes bundled with a stylish carrying case, a baseball cap and even matching socks.

It's currently £500 off on the Asus UK store and even with the discount, you can get a higher spec laptop for the money. That's not the point though, as the DJ collab might suggest, this laptop is all about turning heads and that it accomplishes like no other.

That's not to say the spec is anything to be sniffed at, with an RTX 3050 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 processor it'll handle most modern games with ease and glide through creative tasks like video editing or, of course, music production.

If you're on the hunt for a laptop this Black Friday, be sure to check out our best Black Friday Laptop deals page. There's some great bargains to be had, but it must be said none of the other options come with socks.

More early Black Friday deals

Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99

• Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 35% off at  £169.99

• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £75 off £174.41

Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99

Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Get 2 for the price of 1 with ECHODOT2FOR1 code

• JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off

• Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today

• Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £45 saving to £159

• Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44

• Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%

• Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199

• Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199

• Echo Show: £40 discount, now £59.99

Geschreven door Luke Baker. Oorspronkelijk gepubliceerd op 22 November 2021.
