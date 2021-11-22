Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Deze Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is ontworpen in samenwerking met DJ Alan Walker en we durven te zeggen dat het een van de coolste, meest cyberpunk uitziende laptops op de markt is.

Het heeft een LED-matrix op het deksel die animaties kan weergeven en zal zeker de aandacht trekken, waar het ook wordt gebruikt. In combinatie met stoffen accenten is het een van de meest uniek vormgegeven laptops die er zijn.

The device comes bundled with a stylish carrying case, a baseball cap and even matching socks.

It's currently £500 off on the Asus UK store and even with the discount, you can get a higher spec laptop for the money. That's not the point though, as the DJ collab might suggest, this laptop is all about turning heads and that it accomplishes like no other.

That's not to say the spec is anything to be sniffed at, with an RTX 3050 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 processor it'll handle most modern games with ease and glide through creative tasks like video editing or, of course, music production.

If you're on the hunt for a laptop this Black Friday, be sure to check out our best Black Friday Laptop deals page. There's some great bargains to be had, but it must be said none of the other options come with socks.

