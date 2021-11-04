Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - De beste ruisonderdrukkende hoofdtelefoon van Sony, de WH-1000XM4, is deze week tijdens de vroege Black Friday-uitverkoop voor een lagere prijs verkrijgbaar.

Ondanks dat het het nieuwste model is van de meest bekende vlaggenschipkoptelefoon van het bedrijf, kun je ze nu krijgen voor minder dan $ 250. De 1000X-hoofdtelefoonfamilie is enorm populair geweest, sleepte prijzen in de wacht en bleef de concurrentie voor.

Bespaar meer dan $ 100 op de Sony WH-1000XM4 Je zult zien dat de 1000XM4 $ 349,99 $ 248 kost, wat neerkomt op een korting van 29% op de gebruikelijke volledige verkoopprijs. Dit zijn toonaangevende hoofdtelefoons, bekend om hun ruisonderdrukking. Aanbieding bekijken

For the past few years, the WH-1000X range has been lauded as the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, offering great sound, advanced ANC and awesome battery life.

The fourth-gen offers up to 30 hours of music playback from a full charge, plus wearing detection pauses playback automatically when the headphones are removed.

As well as that, they have multi-device pairing and an easy-switch button so you can quickly move between paired devices, for instance, if you need to accept a call or video conference on your laptop while connected to your phone.

One of the great things about Sony headphones is that the smartphone app allows you to adjust a lot of the settings to match your own preferences. Whether that's adjusting the EQ, using spatial audio to make the audio seem more like it's around you rather than being pumped into your ears, or just adjusting the sensitivity of the noise cancelling.

