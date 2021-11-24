De uitstekende G Pro X-gamingheadset van Logitech krijgt 48% korting voor Black Friday

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Er zijn een select aantal gaming-headsets die we al jaren gebruiken en nooit moe worden, en de Logitech G Pro X valt in die categorie. Het is een bedrade headset van de allerhoogste kwaliteit.

Nu, voor Black Friday, heeft het een absolute knaller van een deal die er ook door Amazon op wordt toegepast, waardoor meer dan £ 50 van de prijs wordt afgeslagen en het naar het laagste niveau ooit wordt gebracht.

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

