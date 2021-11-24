Pocket-lint wordt ondersteund door zijn lezers. Wanneer u via links op onze site koopt, kunnen we een aangesloten commissie verdienen. Kom meer te weten

De uitstekende G Pro X-gamingheadset van Logitech krijgt 48% korting voor Black Friday

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Er zijn een select aantal gaming-headsets die we al jaren gebruiken en nooit moe worden, en de Logitech G Pro X valt in die categorie. Het is een bedrade headset van de allerhoogste kwaliteit.

Nu, voor Black Friday, heeft het een absolute knaller van een deal die er ook door Amazon op wordt toegepast, waardoor meer dan £ 50 van de prijs wordt afgeslagen en het naar het laagste niveau ooit wordt gebracht.

Logitech G Pro X - bespaar £ 52,59, nu £ 57,40

Je kunt de headset pakken met 48% korting, voor een prijs die ronduit belachelijk is – hij blaast bijna alles wat je op dit niveau uit het water kunt vinden.

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

We've got a few more deals to showcase on Logitech gaming products, too, so you can check those out here if you're hungry for more.

Geschreven door Max Freeman-Mills. Oorspronkelijk gepubliceerd op 24 November 2021.
