(Pocket-lint) - We weten zeker dat je het inmiddels hebt gehoord, maar Black Friday- kortingen zijn begonnen en vanaf vandaag kun je flink besparen op verschillende van de populairste hoofdtelefoonmodellen van Beats. Of je nu op zoek bent naar over-ears, on-ears of workout-oordopjes, er is deze week voor elk wat wils op Amazon.

De komende week vind je de Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Beats Solo Pro en Beats Powerbeats Pro allemaal flink afgeprijsd en verkrijgbaar voor een schitterende prijs.

Beats Solo Pro - bespaar £ 140 De Solo-serie is Beats meest populaire productserie, en de Solo Pro voegt een premium design-splash en ANC toe. Voor deze week zijn ze gedaald tot minder dan de helft van hun oorspronkelijke prijs. Nu verkrijgbaar voor € 129. Aanbieding bekijken

When Beats launched the Solo Pro, it ditched the shiny rattly plastic of the previous generation and switched it out for a premium aluminium band coated in a matte finished plastic.

It wasn't just nicer looking than the Solo 3, but better made and included brand new drivers, the H1 chip for iCloud cross-device pairing and quick connect. Plus, they got the same advanced ANC that constantly adapts in real-time that the AirPods Pro and other Apple/Beats ANC headphones have. What's more, they sounded much better.

Beats Powerbeats Pro - bespaar £ 80 Powerbeats Pro zijn - naar onze mening - de beste echte draadloze oordopjes om te sporten of hardlopen. Voor Black Friday vind je ze voor een geweldige prijs. Nu slechts € 139. Aanbieding bekijken

Powerbeats Pro was Beats' first true wireless pair of earphones and was clear in its intent to be the ultimate pair of workout and exercise earphones from the beginning. They're comfortable to wear for long periods, are sweat and weather resistant, feature great sound, and can last for up to 9 hours before needing to be put back in their case for charging.

Beats Studio 3 Draadloos - Halve prijs De Studio-opstelling van Beats is in een paar jaar niet veel veranderd en de Studio 3 Wireless was het eerste paar ANC-blikjes. Voor deze prijs zijn ze nog steeds een geweldige aankoop. Nu verkrijgbaar voor € 149,99. Aanbieding bekijken

Beats Studio 3 feels like it's been around for ages, and that's because it has been. Still, despite now being a few years old they're still a very comfortable and convenient pair of over-ear headphones with great sound and great noise-cancelling. Plus, the battery life is fantastic.

Of course, Beats aren't the only headphones you can get early discounts on for 2021's Black Friday shopping event, there are plenty of others too. Ranging from Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 to Bose's QuietComfort Buds and Jabra's popular Elite series.

For those and more, check out our guide to the best deals on over-ear and in-ear headphones. We're constantly checking and updating with the best deals we find, so you don't have to.

