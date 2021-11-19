Pocket-lint wordt ondersteund door zijn lezers. Wanneer u via links op onze site koopt, kunnen we een aangesloten commissie verdienen. Kom meer te weten

  1. Home
  2. Koptelefoons
  3. Koptelefoon nieuws
  4. Bang & Olufsen koptelefoon nieuws

Bang & Olufsens Beoplay E8 (3e generatie) tot laagste prijs ooit

Author image, Bijdragend redacteur · ·
Boodschappen doen Een artikel met de focus op winkelen, of dat nu een specifieke deal of aanbieding is. Pocket-lint kan een kleine premie krijgen als u iets koopt.
1 / 2
Bang & Olufsen
beoplay e8 deal foto 1
The Trust Project Waarom u Pocket-lint kunt vertrouwen

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Als onderdeel van de vroege oogst van Black Friday- kortingen, zijn de premium echte draadloze oortelefoons van Bang & Olufsen nu verkrijgbaar tegen de laagste prijs tot nu toe in het VK.

Sinds de topklasse Beoplay EQ-oortelefoons is de E8 (3e generatie) niet de nieuwste in-ears van B&O, maar ze zijn nog steeds relatief nieuw en voor deze prijs hebben ze een ongelooflijke prijs-kwaliteitverhouding.

Bang &amp; Olufsen Beoplay E8 (3e generatie) - Nu £ 130!

Bang &amp; Olufsen Beoplay E8 (3e generatie) - Nu £ 130!

Oorspronkelijk geprijsd op £ 300 in het VK, had de Beoplay E8 3e generatie een premium prijskaartje dat paste bij hun premium ontwerp en geluidskwaliteit. Nu zijn ze gedaald tot slechts £ 129,99

As it stands, the discount seems to only be for the black model of E8 (3rd gen), meaning if you were hoping to cop the soft pink, grey or blue, you'll perhaps need to pay a little more to get those. But if you're happy with black, you're in luck.

The third generation Beoplay E8 represented something of a refinement over the 2nd generation. For the latest E8 in-ears, Bang & Olufsen focused on improving the comfort, fit and materials of the earphones.

Beste koptelefoondeals voor Amazon Prime Day 2021: Bose, B&O, Beats en meer
Beste koptelefoondeals voor Amazon Prime Day 2021: Bose, B&O, Beats en meer Door Cam Bunton ·

B&O used tweaked the 3D modelling,  resulting in a slightly more compact earphone, making them easier to wear for long periods and able to fit in more ear sizes. The company also brought the weight down to just 5.8g per earpiece. 

What's more, the BeoPlay E8 3rd gen offer great sound quality and - using the smartphone app - will let you adjust the EQ balance to your preference. 

Arguably the most important upgrade in the third generation, however, was battery life. The earphones can go 7 hours outside the case before needing to be re-docked, while the case offers a further four charges, giving you a total of 35 hours between the buds and the case. That's about 10 hours longer than you get from your average pair of true wireless earphones. 

Once they're completely flat you get the convenience of being able to just plonk them down on a wireless charging pad, using Qi technology to refill the case and the buds again. 

With the original retail price set at £300, the E8 (3rd gen) have slowly been dropping in price since they first launched, particularly after the launch of the Beoplay EQ. And now, with a price of just £130, they're as cheap as we've seen them. 

Geschreven door Cam Bunton. Oorspronkelijk gepubliceerd op 19 November 2021.
Aanbevolen voor jou
Jabra Elite Active 75t voor £ 99 is een no-brainer deal
Jabra Elite Active 75t voor £ 99 is een no-brainer deal Door Cam Bunton ·
Bang & Olufsens Beoplay E8 (3e generatie) tot laagste prijs ooit
Bang & Olufsens Beoplay E8 (3e generatie) tot laagste prijs ooit Door Cam Bunton ·
Beste Apple AirPods-deals voor Black Friday 2021: besparingen te behalen
Beste Apple AirPods-deals voor Black Friday 2021: besparingen te behalen Door Britta O'Boyle ·