Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries is al lang een absolute favoriet voor ons op het gebied van gamingheadsets, of we het nu hebben over console-opties of pc-gaming, en het komt betrouwbaar naar voren met een aantal geweldige deals voor verkoopevenementen zoals Black Friday.

Deze keer heeft het 50 procent korting gekregen op de prijs van de Arctis 3 op Amazon UK , een bedrade headset die werkt met vrijwel elk apparaat met een 3,5 mm koptelefoonaansluiting.

That represents really great value - the headset features the same audio drivers that you'll find on pricier wireless options from SteelSeries, as well as its trademark ski goggle suspension headstrap, which is simply the most comfortable headset design we've tried.

Soft earcups and a great-quality microphone that you can retract when you're not using it make it a real all-rounder if you're someone who party chats a bunch while you game. If you're on the lookout for a really adaptable headset that'll work with most anything, this is a great option.

