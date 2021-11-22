Pocket-lint wordt ondersteund door zijn lezers. Wanneer u via links op onze site koopt, kunnen we een aangesloten commissie verdienen. Kom meer te weten

De uitstekende bedrade Arctis 3-headset van SteelSeries is 50% korting voor Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries is al lang een absolute favoriet voor ons op het gebied van gamingheadsets, of we het nu hebben over console-opties of pc-gaming, en het komt betrouwbaar naar voren met een aantal geweldige deals voor verkoopevenementen zoals Black Friday.

Deze keer heeft het 50 procent korting gekregen op de prijs van de Arctis 3 op Amazon UK , een bedrade headset die werkt met vrijwel elk apparaat met een 3,5 mm koptelefoonaansluiting.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset - 50% korting

De deal kost £ 45 korting op de prijs van de headset, een indrukwekkende marge, waardoor het slechts £ 44,99 is.

That represents really great value - the headset features the same audio drivers that you'll find on pricier wireless options from SteelSeries, as well as its trademark ski goggle suspension headstrap, which is simply the most comfortable headset design we've tried.

Soft earcups and a great-quality microphone that you can retract when you're not using it make it a real all-rounder if you're someone who party chats a bunch while you game. If you're on the lookout for a really adaptable headset that'll work with most anything, this is a great option.

Geschreven door Max Freeman-Mills. Oorspronkelijk gepubliceerd op 22 November 2021.
